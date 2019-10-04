Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

Brohm: Sindelar out a good 'six-to-eight weeks' - GoldandBlack.com

Plummer is the future. And the future is now - GoldandBlack.com

Deep Dive: Penn State week edition - GoldandBlack.com

Matchup preview: Purdue-Penn State - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic positioned for prominent role - GoldandBlack.com

Plummer primed for Penn State - PurdueSports.com

Purdue-Penn State matchup breakdown - Pennlive.com

Purdue at Penn State: Who has the edge? - JCOnline.com

"Salty" keeps Purdue players, coaches connected - JCOnline.com

How can Purdue come close to an upset of Penn State? - CentreDaily.com

Just the stats: Purdue vs. Penn State - SBNation.com

Purdue seeks answers to defensive issues - JCOnline.com