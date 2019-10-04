News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 10.4.2019

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

Purdue  Football

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

Brohm: Sindelar out a good 'six-to-eight weeks' - GoldandBlack.com

Plummer is the future. And the future is now - GoldandBlack.com

Deep Dive: Penn State week edition - GoldandBlack.com

Matchup preview: Purdue-Penn State - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic positioned for prominent role - GoldandBlack.com

Plummer primed for Penn State - PurdueSports.com

Purdue-Penn State matchup breakdown - Pennlive.com

Purdue at Penn State: Who has the edge? - JCOnline.com

"Salty" keeps Purdue players, coaches connected - JCOnline.com

How can Purdue come close to an upset of Penn State? - CentreDaily.com

Just the stats: Purdue vs. Penn State - SBNation.com

Purdue seeks answers to defensive issues - JCOnline.com

Purdue Basketball

Painter's 15th season could be a special one, too -- SI.com

Stefanovic, Newman could assume large roles this season at Purdue - NWITimes.com

Big Ten predictions: Purdue will contend, IU won't - IndyStar.com

Purdue at B1G media day - PurdueSports.com

Bracketology - ESPN.com

Big Ten coaches don't agree with the boss - CBSSports.com

Olympic Sports/Other

Mobile sports betting kicks off in Indiana - Wlfi.com

Cross country: Showdown at the Joe Piane Invitational - PurdueSports.com

Women's' tennis: Boilermakers head out for second tournament of the year - PurdueSports.com

Soccer: Stalemate in Evanston - PurdueSports.com

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

October 4

Barry Davis (1958) Wide Receiver, Football

Ray Gunner (1960) Offensive Guard, Football

Tom Jelesky (1960) Offensive Tackle, Football

Keith Wilson (1968) Defensive Tackle, Football

Kevin Janiak (1970) Offensive Tackle, Football

Chad Manning (1974) Offensive Guard, Football

Ishmael Aristide (1990) Defensive Back, Football

October 5

Mark McDonough (1952) Linebacker, Football

Brandon Brantley (1973) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball

October 6

Cleo Peete (1959) Wide Receiver, Football

Doug DeVos (1963) Quarterback, Football

Wayne Finchum (1976) Offensive Guard, Football

Kenneth Lowe (1980) Point Guard, Men's Basketball

Jeremy Burnett (1983) Free Safety, Football

