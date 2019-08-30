News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-30 07:01:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 8.30.19

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Gold and Black Report: Aug. 30

Purdue  Football

Let the Karlaftis Era begin - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio pregame podcast - GoldandBlack.com

Matchup Preview - GoldandBlack.com

Deep Dive: Nevada week edition - GoldandBlack.com

Is it Elijah Sindelar's time? - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue breakdown - Ft. Wayne Journal Gazette

Former Boiler opens up about sexuality - ESPN

GoldandBlack.com visits Full Steam Ahead Podcast - Fox59

Nevada position preview and prediction - Nevada Sports Net

Sindelar comfortable, confident - Journal & Courier

Purdue Recruiting

Boiling Over--the weekly look at Purdue recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com

Olympic Sports/Other

Volleyball aims for more balanced offense - FloVolleyball

Volleyball opens with Bobcats - Exponent

Soccer shutout streak continues - Purduesports.com

High rise beer throwing stint leaves rooftops in question - Journal & Courier

BTN announces soccer, volleyball TV schedules - Purduesports.com

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

Bill Keller (1947) Guard, Men's Basketball

Bo Bobrowski (1952) Quarterback, Football

Chris Gebert (1959) Quarterback, Football

John Boyd (1974) Wide Receiver, Football

Willie Burroughs (1974) Linebacker, Football

Kevin Erny (1976) Tight End, Football

Rapheal Davis (1993) Guard, Men's Basketball

Martesse Patterson (1995) Offensive Lineman, Football

Boilermakers celebrating birthdays Aug. 31

Dave Piper (1946) Offensive Guard, Football

Jim Kirkpatrick (1948) Halfback, Football

Donzel Legget (1968) Defensive End, Football

Chris Bass(1971) Wide Receiver, Football

Andy Kegebain (1973) Long Snapper, Football

Boilermakers celebrating birthdays birthdays Sept. 1

Tim Fisher (1965) Guard, Men's Basketball

Dave Kovaleski (1967) Linebacker, Football

Gary Ware (1983) Forward, Men's Basketball

Aidan O'Connell (1998) Quarterback, Football

Korey Spates (1987) Guard, Men's Basketball

David Day (1997) Cornerback, Football

Aiden O'Connell (1998) Quarterback, Football

