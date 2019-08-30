University Book Store Headlines: 8.30.19
Gold and Black Report: Aug. 30
🧰 It’s time to make an impact. pic.twitter.com/KsOhngs0pc— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) August 29, 2019
Good luck today big bro!! @TheGK3 pic.twitter.com/yrKdP73aOl— Yanni Karlaftis (@therealYK_14) August 30, 2019
Purdue Football
Let the Karlaftis Era begin - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio pregame podcast - GoldandBlack.com
Matchup Preview - GoldandBlack.com
Deep Dive: Nevada week edition - GoldandBlack.com
Is it Elijah Sindelar's time? - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue breakdown - Ft. Wayne Journal Gazette
Former Boiler opens up about sexuality - ESPN
GoldandBlack.com visits Full Steam Ahead Podcast - Fox59
Nevada position preview and prediction - Nevada Sports Net
Sindelar comfortable, confident - Journal & Courier
It's gameday and @AlanKarpick is ready to go! https://t.co/AKFkSRLBbW— 101.7 The Hammer 🔨 (@1017TheHammer) August 30, 2019
Purdue Recruiting
Boiling Over--the weekly look at Purdue recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com
Olympic Sports/Other
Volleyball aims for more balanced offense - FloVolleyball
Volleyball opens with Bobcats - Exponent
Soccer shutout streak continues - Purduesports.com
High rise beer throwing stint leaves rooftops in question - Journal & Courier
BTN announces soccer, volleyball TV schedules - Purduesports.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Bill Keller (1947) Guard, Men's Basketball
Bo Bobrowski (1952) Quarterback, Football
Chris Gebert (1959) Quarterback, Football
John Boyd (1974) Wide Receiver, Football
Willie Burroughs (1974) Linebacker, Football
Kevin Erny (1976) Tight End, Football
Rapheal Davis (1993) Guard, Men's Basketball
Martesse Patterson (1995) Offensive Lineman, Football
Boilermakers celebrating birthdays Aug. 31
Dave Piper (1946) Offensive Guard, Football
Jim Kirkpatrick (1948) Halfback, Football
Donzel Legget (1968) Defensive End, Football
Chris Bass(1971) Wide Receiver, Football
Andy Kegebain (1973) Long Snapper, Football
Boilermakers celebrating birthdays birthdays Sept. 1
Tim Fisher (1965) Guard, Men's Basketball
Dave Kovaleski (1967) Linebacker, Football
Gary Ware (1983) Forward, Men's Basketball
Aidan O'Connell (1998) Quarterback, Football
Korey Spates (1987) Guard, Men's Basketball
David Day (1997) Cornerback, Football
Aiden O'Connell (1998) Quarterback, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.