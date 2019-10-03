News More News
basketball

University Book Store Headlines: 10.3.2019

Purdue  Football

Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com

Coach's Corner: Holt can't recall season as trying as this one - GoldandBlack.com

Opponent view: Penn State - GoldandBlack.com

Penn State gets injury-plagued Purdue - Pennlive.com

Knowledge is power to Jack Plummer - JCOnline.com

Moore won't be out for season - JCOnline.com

Coaches on the hot seat - CBSSports.com

Updates: Jeff Brohm radio show - GoldandBlack.com

Twin City Superstore video: DC Nick Holt - GoldandBlack.com

Twin City Superstore video: LB Ben Holt, DL Kai Higgins - GoldandBlack.com

Penn State defense faces challenges even vs. injury-plagued Purdue - Inquirer.com

U.S. congressman, a former Ohio State WR, to propose federal name, image and likeness bill - CBSSports.com

Purdue Basketball

Matt Haarms returning to practice soon - GoldandBlack.com

Nojel Eastern named preseason All-Big Ten - GoldandBlack.com

Twin City Superstore video: Matt Painter at Big Ten media day - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue looks to feature more balance - JCOnline.com

Jim Delany opposes Fair Pay to Play Act - ESPN.com


Olympic Sports/Other

Women's soccer: Prepping for Northwestern, Wisconsin - PurdueSports.com

Women's swimming - Meitz, Phee to Race at FINA World Cup - PurdueSports.com

Person reports drugging, sexual assault at fraternity - Wlfi.com

WWII bomber involved in deadly Connecticut crash visited Purdue this summer - Wlfi.com

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

Barry Crayton (1957) Defensive End, Football

Tony Grant (1965) Linebacker, Football

Crishawn Long (2000) Linebacker, Football

David Berch (1977) Linebacker, Football

Sam Loebig (1997) Offensive Line, Football

