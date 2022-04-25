Purdue LBs in NFL draft

Purdue hasn't produced many NFL picks in recent years, but the linebacking spot has been fruitful.

The Boilermakers have had a linebacker picked in each of the last two drafts, with Markus Bailey going to the Bengals in 2020 and Derrick Barnes landing with the Lions in 2021. Ja'Whaun Bentley was tabbed by the Patriots in 2018.



Jaylan Alexander hopes to make it three years in a row with a Purdue linebacker being selected. The 2022 NFL draft will take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

The last 50 years, some of Purdue's best NFL players have been linebackers. Here is a look at the Boiler linebackers selected in the NFL draft since 1970.