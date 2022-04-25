 Purdue football | linebackers | NFL draft
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-25 08:23:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue LBs in NFL draft

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Keena Turner was a stalwart of the 49ers as they became a dynasty in the early 1980s.
Keena Turner was a stalwart of the 49ers as they became a dynasty in the early 1980s. (USA Today)

MORE: WRs | RBs | QBs | OLs | DLs

Purdue hasn't produced many NFL picks in recent years, but the linebacking spot has been fruitful.

The Boilermakers have had a linebacker picked in each of the last two drafts, with Markus Bailey going to the Bengals in 2020 and Derrick Barnes landing with the Lions in 2021. Ja'Whaun Bentley was tabbed by the Patriots in 2018.

Jaylan Alexander hopes to make it three years in a row with a Purdue linebacker being selected. The 2022 NFL draft will take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

The last 50 years, some of Purdue's best NFL players have been linebackers. Here is a look at the Boiler linebackers selected in the NFL draft since 1970.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}