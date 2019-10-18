Purdue Official Visit Preview: Center Zach Edey
Breakdown ($): 2020 recruiting for Purdue | Five Questions | GoldandBlack.com event coverage hub
This weekend, Purdue's pursuit of its latest, and perhaps last, frontcourt target for the Class of 2020 brings massive Canadian center Zach Edey to West Lafayette for his official visit.
The 7-foot-3, 285-pound Rivals.com three-star center from IMG Academy and Toronto native was offered by Purdue earlier this month, after both assistant coach Steve Lutz and head coach Matt Painter scouted him, and the offer came following Painter's visit, as Purdue continues to look for a big man to join guards Jaden Ivey and Ethan Morton In the 2020 class.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news