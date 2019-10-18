News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-18 11:35:37 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Purdue Official Visit Preview: Center Zach Edey

Canadian center Zach Edey officially visits Purdue this weekend.
Canadian center Zach Edey officially visits Purdue this weekend.
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

Breakdown ($): 2020 recruiting for Purdue | Five Questions | GoldandBlack.com event coverage hub


This weekend, Purdue's pursuit of its latest, and perhaps last, frontcourt target for the Class of 2020 brings massive Canadian center Zach Edey to West Lafayette for his official visit.

The 7-foot-3, 285-pound Rivals.com three-star center from IMG Academy and Toronto native was offered by Purdue earlier this month, after both assistant coach Steve Lutz and head coach Matt Painter scouted him, and the offer came following Painter's visit, as Purdue continues to look for a big man to join guards Jaden Ivey and Ethan Morton In the 2020 class.

More: Zach Edey on Purdue visit

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}