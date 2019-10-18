This weekend, Purdue's pursuit of its latest, and perhaps last, frontcourt target for the Class of 2020 brings massive Canadian center Zach Edey to West Lafayette for his official visit.

The 7-foot-3, 285-pound Rivals.com three-star center from IMG Academy and Toronto native was offered by Purdue earlier this month, after both assistant coach Steve Lutz and head coach Matt Painter scouted him, and the offer came following Painter's visit, as Purdue continues to look for a big man to join guards Jaden Ivey and Ethan Morton In the 2020 class.

