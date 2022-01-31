Purdue position review: Kickers and punters

While the new year has begun, GoldandBlack.com is looking back at the previous season and taking a deep dive into each of Purdue's positions, how they graded, their trends and other observations.

Next up, the kickers and punters. Purdue fished out a good kicker from the portal in Mitchell Fineran, who earned consensus honorable-mention All-Big Ten accolades. The punting? That was another story.

