 Purdue Boilermakers Football | Matt Light | Rod Woodson | Drew Brees
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-22 09:15:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Saturday Simulcast: Coaches Mollenkopf to Burtnett

Tom Dienhart and Alan Karpick
GoldandBlack.com

Related podcasts: Drafting the top running backs | Drafting the top DBs | Drafting the top receivers | Drafting the top defensive linemen | Drafting the top special teams players | Drafting the top linebackers | Drafting the top offensive linemen | Drafting the top tight ends | Drafting the top quarterbacks | Our favorite stadiums

With the draft complete, Dienhart and Karpick hash through the their favorite memories from Jack Mollenkopf to Leon Burtnett. Part 2: Akers to Brohm will be next week.

Jack Mollenkopf held the standard for victories for a Purdue coach for 39 years.
Jack Mollenkopf held the standard for victories for a Purdue coach for 39 years. (Bob Mitchell)

To listen: 

Click here!

Related podcasts: Drafting the top running backs | Drafting the top DBs | Drafting the top receivers | Drafting the top defensive linemen | Drafting the top special teams players | Drafting the top linebackers | Drafting the top offensive linemen | Drafting the top tight ends | Drafting the top quarterbacks

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}