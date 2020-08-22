Saturday Simulcast: Coaches Mollenkopf to Burtnett
With the draft complete, Dienhart and Karpick hash through the their favorite memories from Jack Mollenkopf to Leon Burtnett. Part 2: Akers to Brohm will be next week.
