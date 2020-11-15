These are difficult times for James Franklin and Penn State. (AP)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: North Carolina 59, Wake Forest 53

Never play this again: No. 7 Cincinnati 55, East Carolina 17

What? No. 13 Wisconsin 49, Michigan 11

Huh? Tulsa 28, No. 19 SMU 24

Are you kidding me? Tulane 38, Army 12

Oh. My. God: Iowa 35, Minnesota 7

Told you so: No. 2 Notre Dame 45, Boston College 31



COACHES

Wish I was him: Manny Diaz, Miami

Glad I'm not him: Mike Norvell, Florida State

Lucky guy: Clay Helton, USC

Poor guy: Greg Schiano, Rutgers

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Will Muschamp, South Carolina

Desperately seeking … anything: James Franklin, Penn State



TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Indiana Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Army Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Colorado State Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Arizona Dang, they're good: Florida Dang, they're bad: Baylor Did the season start? Louisville Can the season end? Michigan Can the season never end? Buffalo

NEXT WEEK