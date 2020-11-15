The envelope, please: Week 11 awards
Week Two | Week Three | Week Four | Week Five | Week Six | Week Seven | Week Eight | Week Nine | Week 10
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: North Carolina 59, Wake Forest 53
Never play this again: No. 7 Cincinnati 55, East Carolina 17
What? No. 13 Wisconsin 49, Michigan 11
Huh? Tulsa 28, No. 19 SMU 24
Are you kidding me? Tulane 38, Army 12
Oh. My. God: Iowa 35, Minnesota 7
Told you so: No. 2 Notre Dame 45, Boston College 31
COACHES
Wish I was him: Manny Diaz, Miami
Glad I'm not him: Mike Norvell, Florida State
Lucky guy: Clay Helton, USC
Poor guy: Greg Schiano, Rutgers
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Will Muschamp, South Carolina
Desperately seeking … anything: James Franklin, Penn State
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Indiana
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Army
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Colorado State
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Arizona
Dang, they're good: Florida
Dang, they're bad: Baylor
Did the season start? Louisville
Can the season end? Michigan
Can the season never end? Buffalo
NEXT WEEK
Ticket to die for: Indiana at Ohio State
Upset alert: N.C. State over Liberty in Raleigh
Must win: Iowa State over Kansas State in Ames
Great game no one is talking about: Wisconsin at Northwestern
Intriguing coaching matchup: Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy vs. Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley
Rake your leaves instead of watching: Michigan at Rutgers
Who's bringing the body bags? Florida at Vanderbilt
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.