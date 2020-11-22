Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: Ohio State 42, Indiana 35

Never play this again: Alabama 63, Kentucky 3 What? N.C. State 15, Liberty 14 Huh? Iowa State 45, Kansas State 0

Are you kidding me? Michigan 48, Rutgers 42 3 OT Oh. My. God: Illinois 41, Nebraska 23 Told you so: Northwestern 17, Wisconsin 7

COACHES

Wish I was him: Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

Glad I'm not him: Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee

Lucky guy: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

Poor guy: Jeff Brohm, Purdue

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Jay Norvell, Nevada

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Scott Frost, Nebraska

Desperately seeking … anything: James Franklin, Penn State



TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: BYU Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Ohio State

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Vanderbilt Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: LSU Dang, they're good: Alabama Dang, they're bad: Penn State

Did the season start? Cal

Can the season end? Nebraska Can the season never end? Coastal Carolina



