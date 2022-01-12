 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-12 22:55:13 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.13.2022

Purdue assistant coach JaMarcus Shephard leaving for Washington — GoldandBlack.com

Neil Callaway retiring — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Offseason Tracker: Player movement — Journal and Courier ($)

Big Ten scheduling changes bring adjustments for Purdue — GoldandBlack.com

Analysis: Purdue's new schedule — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Weekly Word: Purdue's outlook for next season — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Mock Draft: Karlaftis to Atlanta — USA Today

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Weekly Word: Looking ahead to the postseason — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Top 25 Player Rankings — ESPN.com ($)

Will Purdue ever play Trevion Williams and Zach Edey together? (scroll down) — CBS Sports


PURDUE RECRUITING

Entrance Interview: Purdue QB Brady Allen — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Women's Basketball: Five-game winning streak bringing Purdue together — Journal and Courier ($)

Boilermakers host Iowa on Thursday — PurdueSports.com

Track: Johnny Vanos, Justin Becker named Big Ten Athletes-of-the-Week — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dave Lafary (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football

Wayne Walls (1955) Forward, Men's Basketball

Robert Johnson (1958) Tailback, Football

Scott West (1964) Defensive Back, Football

MaChelle Joseph (1970) Guard, Women's Basketball

Chris Hill (1975) Offensive Tackle, Football

Donald Winston (1978) Wide Receiver, Football

Beth Jones (1982) Guard, Women's Basketball

KeyRon Catlett (1999) Wide Receiver, Football

{{ article.author_name }}