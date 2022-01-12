University Book Store Headlines: 1.13.2022
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue assistant coach JaMarcus Shephard leaving for Washington — GoldandBlack.com
Neil Callaway retiring — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Offseason Tracker: Player movement — Journal and Courier ($)
Big Ten scheduling changes bring adjustments for Purdue — GoldandBlack.com
Analysis: Purdue's new schedule — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Weekly Word: Purdue's outlook for next season — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Mock Draft: Karlaftis to Atlanta — USA Today
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word: Looking ahead to the postseason — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Top 25 Player Rankings — ESPN.com ($)
Will Purdue ever play Trevion Williams and Zach Edey together? (scroll down) — CBS Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
Entrance Interview: Purdue QB Brady Allen — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Women's Basketball: Five-game winning streak bringing Purdue together — Journal and Courier ($)
Boilermakers host Iowa on Thursday — PurdueSports.com
Track: Johnny Vanos, Justin Becker named Big Ten Athletes-of-the-Week — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dave Lafary (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football
Wayne Walls (1955) Forward, Men's Basketball
Robert Johnson (1958) Tailback, Football
Scott West (1964) Defensive Back, Football
MaChelle Joseph (1970) Guard, Women's Basketball
Chris Hill (1975) Offensive Tackle, Football
Donald Winston (1978) Wide Receiver, Football
Beth Jones (1982) Guard, Women's Basketball
KeyRon Catlett (1999) Wide Receiver, Football
