University Book Store Headlines: 1.15.19
Basketball
Weekly Word: The Big and Right Play - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue-Rutgers preview - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier | Purduesports.com | The Knight Reports (Rutgers Rivals)
Painter Rutgers video - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack Radio podcast: Jan. 14 - GoldandBlack.com
Wheeler focused on making little contributions, not big minutes - Journal & Courier
Football
Purdue seeking Ross-Ade Stadium fans' input - GoldandBlack.com | Sports Techie
Swinney reads Tyler Trent's words at White House - Indystar.com ($)
Big Ten's best games in 2018 - Athlon Sports
Recuiting
Looking ahead: The 2020 class - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Olympic/Other
101-year old Purdue grad still works in Southern Indiana - Exponent
5 reasons to spend your weekend in Mackey - GoldandBlack.com
Boilermakers born today: Jan. 15
Ed Gunkel (1945) Football, Fullback
lJim Beirne (1946) Football, End
Steve Longfellow (1949) Men's Basketball, Guard
Scott Sovereen (1957) Football, Kicker
Scott Dobbins (1975) Football, Tight End
Drew Brees (1979) Football, Quarterback
Evan Pulliam (1993) Football, Linebacker
Robert McWilliams (1999) Footballl Defensive end
