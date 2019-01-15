Basketball

Football

Purdue seeking Ross-Ade Stadium fans' input - GoldandBlack.com | Sports Techie Swinney reads Tyler Trent's words at White House - Indystar.com ($) Big Ten's best games in 2018 - Athlon Sports

Dabo Swinney quoted the late @BoilerFootball super fan Tyler Trent while speaking at the White House today 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pXhElpCwTl — ESPN (@espn) January 15, 2019

Recuiting

Looking ahead: The 2020 class - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Olympic/Other

101-year old Purdue grad still works in Southern Indiana - Exponent 5 reasons to spend your weekend in Mackey - GoldandBlack.com

Boilermakers born today: Jan. 15