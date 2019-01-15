Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-15 08:10:26 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.15.19

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Basketball

Weekly Word: The Big and Right Play - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue-Rutgers preview - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier | Purduesports.com | The Knight Reports (Rutgers Rivals)

Painter Rutgers video - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack Radio podcast: Jan. 14 - GoldandBlack.com

Wheeler focused on making little contributions, not big minutes - Journal & Courier

Football

Purdue seeking Ross-Ade Stadium fans' input - GoldandBlack.com | Sports Techie

Swinney reads Tyler Trent's words at White House - Indystar.com ($)

Big Ten's best games in 2018 - Athlon Sports

Recuiting

Looking ahead: The 2020 class - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Olympic/Other

101-year old Purdue grad still works in Southern Indiana - Exponent

5 reasons to spend your weekend in Mackey - GoldandBlack.com

Boilermakers born today: Jan. 15

Ed Gunkel (1945) Football, Fullback

lJim Beirne (1946) Football, End

Steve Longfellow (1949) Men's Basketball, Guard

Scott Sovereen (1957) Football, Kicker

Scott Dobbins (1975) Football, Tight End

Drew Brees (1979) Football, Quarterback

Evan Pulliam (1993) Football, Linebacker

Robert McWilliams (1999) Footballl Defensive end

