University Book Store Headlines: 1.23.2019

GoldandBlack.com staff

BASKETBALL

Preview: Purdue vs. Ohio State — GoldandBlack.com

Ryan Cline's past and present meet at Ohio State — GoldandBlack.com

Matt Haarms continuing to evolve — Journal and Courier ($)

Big Ten Power Rankings — BTN.com

Game Notes — Purdue | Ohio State

Ohio State loses forward Kyle Young — Rivals.com

FOOTBALL

His Purdue career over, David Blough takes shot at NFL — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Blough, Wright looked to impress NFL — Journal and Courier ($)

Looking Ahead: Purdue's offensive line — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Football season tickets on sale — PurdueSports.com

RECRUITING

Fort Wayne OL Randy Holtz a Purdue target — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Rivals250 Rico Powers hearing from Purdue — Rivals.com ($)

MISC.

Scholar All-America honors for swimming – PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jerome Belin (1952) Defensive Back, Football

Don Stockton (1961) Quarterback, Football

Scott Nelson (1966) Running Back, Football

Andy Gasbarro (1969) Linebacker, Football

Jim Schwantz (1970) Linebacker, Football

Joe Munoz (1971) Defensive Line, Football

Matt Pike (1973) Quarterback, Football

Doug Withers (1975) Linebacker, Football

Anthony Spencer (1984) Defensive End, Football

Evan Boudreaux (1997) Forward, Men's Basketball

Eric Hunter (1999) Guard, Men's Basketball

