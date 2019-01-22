University Book Store Headlines: 1.23.2019
BASKETBALL
Preview: Purdue vs. Ohio State — GoldandBlack.com
Ryan Cline's past and present meet at Ohio State — GoldandBlack.com
Matt Haarms continuing to evolve — Journal and Courier ($)
Big Ten Power Rankings — BTN.com
Game Notes — Purdue | Ohio State
Ohio State loses forward Kyle Young — Rivals.com
FOOTBALL
His Purdue career over, David Blough takes shot at NFL — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Blough, Wright looked to impress NFL — Journal and Courier ($)
Looking Ahead: Purdue's offensive line — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Football season tickets on sale — PurdueSports.com
RECRUITING
Fort Wayne OL Randy Holtz a Purdue target — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Rivals250 Rico Powers hearing from Purdue — Rivals.com ($)
MISC.
Scholar All-America honors for swimming – PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jerome Belin (1952) Defensive Back, Football
Don Stockton (1961) Quarterback, Football
Scott Nelson (1966) Running Back, Football
Andy Gasbarro (1969) Linebacker, Football
Jim Schwantz (1970) Linebacker, Football
Joe Munoz (1971) Defensive Line, Football
Matt Pike (1973) Quarterback, Football
Doug Withers (1975) Linebacker, Football
Anthony Spencer (1984) Defensive End, Football
Evan Boudreaux (1997) Forward, Men's Basketball
Eric Hunter (1999) Guard, Men's Basketball
