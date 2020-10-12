GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 10.13.2020

University Book Store Headlines: 10.13.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Karlaftis, Neal pace 'tough, physical' defensive line — GoldandBlack.com
Defensive line looks to generate pressure — Journal and Courier ($)
DaMarcus Mitchell hopes to make immediate impact — GoldandBlack.com
Marvin Grant eager to play more — Journal and Courier ($)
Purdue opener will kick off at 3:30 — GoldandBlack.com
Fan cutouts available — PurdueSports.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Basketball's start of practice delayed one week — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Preseason Projection: Emmanuel Dowuona — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
Five-star guard Bruce Thornton on Purdue, more — Rivals.com ($)
Four-star wide receiver Omar Cooper has Big Ten connections — Rivals.com ($)
Week 8: Purdue's commitments' results — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue target Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn will miss season — Journal and Courier
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS/GENERAL
Purdue reports six new COVID-19 cases — GoldandBlack.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Randy Kuntz (1946) Defensive Tackle, Football
Greg Klug (1961) Wide Receiver, Football
Joe O'Leary (1970) Kicker, Football
Alan Eldridge (1976) Guard, Men's Basketball
Brandon Kirsch (1983) Quarterback, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.