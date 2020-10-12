 GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 10.13.2020
football

University Book Store Headlines: 10.13.2020

Brian Neubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Karlaftis, Neal pace 'tough, physical' defensive line — GoldandBlack.com

Defensive line looks to generate pressure — Journal and Courier ($)

DaMarcus Mitchell hopes to make immediate impact — GoldandBlack.com

Marvin Grant eager to play more — Journal and Courier ($)

Purdue opener will kick off at 3:30 — GoldandBlack.com

Fan cutouts available — PurdueSports.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Basketball's start of practice delayed one week — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Preseason Projection: Emmanuel Dowuona — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

Five-star guard Bruce Thornton on Purdue, more — Rivals.com ($)

Four-star wide receiver Omar Cooper has Big Ten connections — Rivals.com ($)

Week 8: Purdue's commitments' results — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue target Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn will miss season — Journal and Courier

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS/GENERAL

Purdue reports six new COVID-19 cases — GoldandBlack.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Randy Kuntz (1946) Defensive Tackle, Football

Greg Klug (1961) Wide Receiver, Football

Joe O'Leary (1970) Kicker, Football

Alan Eldridge (1976) Guard, Men's Basketball

Brandon Kirsch (1983) Quarterback, Football

{{ article.author_name }}