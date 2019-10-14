University Book Store Headlines: 10.15.2019
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Monday press conference: Jeff Brohm on Iowa, Rondale Moore, more — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)
Jack Plummer, David Bell honored by the Big Ten — GoldandBlack.com | BigTen.org
First Look: Iowa — GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten power rankings — Journal and Courier ($)
Conference power rankings — ESPN.com
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Breaking down Purdue's win over Maryland https://t.co/Onu3iECpzM pic.twitter.com/CDL4gtLtEu— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) October 14, 2019
PURDUE RECRUITING
2020 big man Zach Edey books Purdue official visit — GoldandBlack.com ($)
New Purdue commitment's coach: 'I think he's a Big Ten talent' — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue Recruiting Roundup: A big week for football — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Week 8: Purdue's commitments' results — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OLYMPIC SPORTS
Golf: Boilermakers in the middle of the pack at Crooked Stick — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Tim Armstrong (1953) Middle Guard, Football
Nick Holt (1962) Assistant Coach, Football
Blaine Bennett (1964) Assistant Coach, Football
Jim Bridge (1969) Assistant coach, Football
Lonnie Palelei (1970) Defensive Tackle, Football
Luis Smikle (1970) Fullback, Football
Randall Lane (1976) Wide Receiver, Football
Chris Barclay (1983) Assistant Coach, Football
Corey Clements (1991) Offensive Lineman, Football
Stephen Toyra (1993) Guard, Men's Basketball
