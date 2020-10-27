University Book Store Headlines: 10.27.2020
Brohm talks Illinois and more
Lovie Smith talks Purdue
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Brohm expects to return on Wednesday - ESPN
More on Brohm and Rondale Moore - GoldandBlack.com
Bell named co-Big Ten POY - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten power poll - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue at Illinois First and 10 - Journal & Courier
First Look: Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
News and notes from Illinois press conference - Orange and Blue News
Happy football is back despite chaos and concerns - Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Gold and Black Radio: Illinois week - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Week 10 commitment results - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Indiana State to play Purdue Dec. 12 - Indiana Statesman
Thamel: NCAA giving 42 million reasons to cheat - Yahoo
Parrish: Do non-conference games make sense? CBS Sports
OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS
Purdue to celebrate virtual Homecoming, Nov. 9-14 - Purdue News Service
Purdue says Breakfast Club not a Protect Purdue violation - Exponent
Police remind students about large gatherings - WLFI
The political leanings of fan bases - StatSocial
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Charles Huston (1947) Offensive Guard, Football
Bob Brumby (1948) Linebacker, Football
Jim Swank (1954) Running Back, Football
Rick O'Leary (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football
David Nugent (1977) Defensive Tackle, Football
Michael Rouse III (1992) Defensive Tackle, Football
Cameron Posey (1993) Wide Receiver, Football
Domonique Young (1994) Wide Receiver, Football
