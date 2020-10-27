 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-27 06:28:07 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 10.27.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Brohm talks Illinois and more

Lovie Smith talks Purdue

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Brohm expects to return on Wednesday - ESPN

More on Brohm and Rondale Moore - GoldandBlack.com

Bell named co-Big Ten POY - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten power poll - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue at Illinois First and 10 - Journal & Courier

First Look: Illinois - GoldandBlack.com

News and notes from Illinois press conference - Orange and Blue News

Happy football is back despite chaos and concerns - Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Gold and Black Radio: Illinois week - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Week 10 commitment results - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Indiana State to play Purdue Dec. 12 - Indiana Statesman

Thamel: NCAA giving 42 million reasons to cheat - Yahoo

Parrish: Do non-conference games make sense? CBS Sports

OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS

Purdue to celebrate virtual Homecoming, Nov. 9-14 - Purdue News Service

Purdue says Breakfast Club not a Protect Purdue violation - Exponent

Police remind students about large gatherings - WLFI

The political leanings of fan bases - StatSocial

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Charles Huston (1947) Offensive Guard, Football

Bob Brumby (1948) Linebacker, Football

Jim Swank (1954) Running Back, Football

Rick O'Leary (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football

David Nugent (1977) Defensive Tackle, Football

Michael Rouse III (1992) Defensive Tackle, Football

Cameron Posey (1993) Wide Receiver, Football

Domonique Young (1994) Wide Receiver, Football

{{ article.author_name }}