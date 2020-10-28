University Book Store Headlines: 10.28.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
How Purdue is trying to keep its QBs covid free - GoldandBlack.com
Now hear this: Soft-spoken Bell speaks loudly on the field - GoldandBlack.com
Number Crunching Week 1 - GoldandBlack.com
Opponent view: Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
Four active cases for Purdue athletics - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue in the pros: Week 7 - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten Power Poll: Week 2 - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue-IU in back to back weeks? - Journal & Courier
Tuesday practice report - Journal & Courier
Purdue-Illinois game notes, etc. - Purduesports.com
Purdue students watch game from Memorial Mall - Exponent
Top performing coaches WEEK 8— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 27, 2020
1-Greg Schiano, @RFootball
2-Tom Allen, @IndianaFootball
3-Eli Drinkwitz, @MizzouFootball
4 Brian Brohm/Purdue Staff, @BoilerFootball
5-Pat Fitzgerald (100th win), @NUFBFamily
6-Hugh Freeze, @LibertyFootball pic.twitter.com/uKIwQozSh2
the aesthetic of a man who is just BUILT to run down on kickoff 💀 #CowboyCollar #SmellingSalts pic.twitter.com/TTMgP7p1zE— Markus Bailey (@mb_boiler21) October 28, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
What Purdue can expect from Brandon Newman - GoldandBlack.com
Crowded backcourt good for Purdue - Journal & Courier
Hummel teams to launch podcast network - Purdue
Purdue one of "10 under appreciated programs" - NCAA.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS
Mike Bobinski's 'LIVE' interview edited transcript - GoldandBlack.com
Tippecanoe Country Coronavirus cases surge - Journal & Courier
Reckless, irresponsible partying hurting Penn State - Onward State
MY STORY MATTERS. (PART 2)— Purdue SAAC (@BoilerSAAC) October 28, 2020
Exploring student-athletes identities’, perspectives, and experiences! A world without social injustice according to student-athletes^^ 🚂
@div1saac #MyStory #MyStoryMatters #NCAAInclusion pic.twitter.com/wwxxXmloIE
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Mike Bobinski (1957) Athletic Director, Administrator
Alfie Hill (1971) Offensive Tackle, Football
Tony Levine (1972) Assistant Coach, Football
Greg Stevenart (1982) Running Back, Football
Dwight Mclean (1988) Safety, Football
Jordan Woods (1993) Wide Receiver, Football
