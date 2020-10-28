 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
University Book Store Headlines: 10.28.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

PURDUE FOOTBALL

How Purdue is trying to keep its QBs covid free - GoldandBlack.com

Now hear this: Soft-spoken Bell speaks loudly on the field - GoldandBlack.com

Number Crunching Week 1 - GoldandBlack.com

Opponent view: Illinois - GoldandBlack.com

Four active cases for Purdue athletics - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue in the pros: Week 7 - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten Power Poll: Week 2 - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue-IU in back to back weeks? - Journal & Courier

Tuesday practice report - Journal & Courier

Purdue-Illinois game notes, etc. - Purduesports.com

Purdue students watch game from Memorial Mall - Exponent

PURDUE BASKETBALL

What Purdue can expect from Brandon Newman - GoldandBlack.com

Crowded backcourt good for Purdue - Journal & Courier

Hummel teams to launch podcast network - Purdue

Purdue one of "10 under appreciated programs" - NCAA.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS

Mike Bobinski's 'LIVE' interview edited transcript - GoldandBlack.com

Tippecanoe Country Coronavirus cases surge - Journal & Courier

Reckless, irresponsible partying hurting Penn State - Onward State

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Mike Bobinski (1957) Athletic Director, Administrator

Alfie Hill (1971) Offensive Tackle, Football

Tony Levine (1972) Assistant Coach, Football

Greg Stevenart (1982) Running Back, Football

Dwight Mclean (1988) Safety, Football

Jordan Woods (1993) Wide Receiver, Football

