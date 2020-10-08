University Book Store Headlines: 10.8.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
Practice interviews: Oct. 7
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Depth at safety buoys Purdue potential - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier
Weekly Word: Purdue's wildcard at Quarterback, more - GoldandBlack.com
70 Years ago: A look at Pudue-ND, 1950 - GoldandBlack.com
Hawkeye defense eager for Purdue game - Des Moines Register
DeCourcy--Why opting out became the rage this season - Sporting News
MSU's COVID plans for possible interruptions - Detroit Free Press
Ohio State to spend $3.5M on COVID, pandemic costs - USA Today
#Saints not planning on moving #MNF game to Indy. https://t.co/cpz0Ux1eR2— 101.7 The Hammer 🔨 (@1017TheHammer) October 8, 2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com
ICYMI: Purdue recruiting rewind 2002 - GoldandBlack.com
how it started: how it’s going: pic.twitter.com/mMK3R9dOYu— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) October 7, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Aaron Wheeler: Preseason prospectus and projection - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue used Carsen Edwards Meme effectively - Rookie Wire
Jay's take: "I'm and Illini fan for life - Champaign News-Gazette
Hit a big home run for @RaysBaseball.— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) October 8, 2020
⬇️
Get your pic on a big video board. @KKiermaier39 loves his Boilermakers.
📸: @StephenNelson #ProBoilers 🚂 pic.twitter.com/0g3GXRJYe6
OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS
Purdue's Wrestling Podcast - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
John Reifenrath (1951) Center, Football
Frank Doria (1959) Fullback, Football
Tim Clark (1961) Kicker, Football
Jon Blackman (1975) Tight End, Football
Jacques Reeves (1982) Cornerback, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.