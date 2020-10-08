 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-08 06:56:39 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 10.8.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Practice interviews: Oct. 7

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Depth at safety buoys Purdue potential - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier

Weekly Word: Purdue's wildcard at Quarterback, more - GoldandBlack.com

70 Years ago: A look at Pudue-ND, 1950 - GoldandBlack.com

Hawkeye defense eager for Purdue game - Des Moines Register

DeCourcy--Why opting out became the rage this season - Sporting News

MSU's COVID plans for possible interruptions - Detroit Free Press

Ohio State to spend $3.5M on COVID, pandemic costs - USA Today

PURDUE RECRUITING

Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com

ICYMI: Purdue recruiting rewind 2002 - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Aaron Wheeler: Preseason prospectus and projection - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue used Carsen Edwards Meme effectively - Rookie Wire

Jay's take: "I'm and Illini fan for life - Champaign News-Gazette

OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS

Purdue's Wrestling Podcast - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

John Reifenrath (1951) Center, Football

Frank Doria (1959) Fullback, Football

Tim Clark (1961) Kicker, Football

Jon Blackman (1975) Tight End, Football

Jacques Reeves (1982) Cornerback, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}