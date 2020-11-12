University Book Store Headlines: 11.12.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com
Sullivan's a quick-study whose time may be now with big game looming - GoldandBlack.com
Instead of making tackles as LB at IU, RB Horvath breaking them at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Ohio State vs. Maryland game canceled due to Maryland's uptick in COVID-19 cases - Yahoo.com
Will emotion or economics dictate firings this season? - Yahoo.com
Purdue defensive end Jack Sullivan ready to fill George Karlaftis' void if needed - JCOnline.com
Penn State RB Journey Brown forced to medically retire due to heart condition - Yahoo.com
Purdue plays hosts to No. 23 Northwestern - PurdueSports.com
Breaking down a wide-open Big 12 race - Yahoo.com
Undefeated Purdue has 3 keys for its B1G West showdown vs. Northwestern - SaturdayTradition.com
What to watch: Week 11 college football viewing guide, picks against the spread - Yahoo.com
They Are Marshall: 50 years after the plane crash, those closest to the tragedy are still healing - CBSSports.com
Penn State to keep Sean Clifford as starter, work Will Levis into QB rotation - ESPN.com
Pat Fitzgerald has high praise for Purdue WRs Rondale Moore, David Bell - SaturdayTradition.com
As COVID-19 still looms, football even more of a respite at West Point - ESPN.com
Yanni Karlaftis plans to announce his commitment during the football early signing period (Dec. 16-18).— Andrew Pogar (@AndrewPogar) November 11, 2020
The West Lafayette LB is considering Purdue, Wisconsin, Cal and Oregon.
Karlaftis on where he stands with his decision:
"I'm not 100, but I'm right there. I'm right there."
🧢 The choice is. pic.twitter.com/HAp4ecTOsW— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) November 11, 2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Frontcourt signees may bring ultimate versatility to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Merrillville's JoJo Johnson is one of Purdue's remaining 2021 priorities - GoldandBlack.com
Painter signs impressive duo for Class of 2021 - PurdueSports.com
Purdue basketball signees Caleb Furst, Trey Kaufman-Renn provide program fits - JCOnline.com
🚨 Saturday Kick Time Update 🚨— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) November 11, 2020
7:30 pm ET ➡️ 5 pm ET vs. Northwestern#BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/xQ5hxREmSm
😎 Welcome to Purdue, Trey! pic.twitter.com/78uvchcMZZ— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) November 11, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Analysis: With Eric Hunter out, who does Purdue need to fill the void? - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue guard Eric Hunter sidelined '6-8 weeks' - GoldandBlack.com
2020-21 men's college basketball preview: Preseason picks, rankings, complete coverage - ESPN.com
Report: Wichita State, Gregg Marshall to part ways after disturbing abuse, assault allegations - Yahoo.com
Ranking the Top 100 And 1 best players in college basketball entering the 2020-21 season - CBSSports.com
The most overrated and underrated teams in the preseason AP Top 25 poll - CBSSports.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS
Purdue's Tyler Duncan looking forward to his first Masters this week - JCOnline.com
Column: Expand vegetarian options at dining courts - Exponent.com
Purdue Homecoming going virtual this year - WLFI.com
ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 177 new COVID-19 cases - WLFI.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
John Macon (1958) Fullback, Football
Joe Hagins (1973) Linebacker, Football
Courtland Byrd (1974) Defensive Back, Football
