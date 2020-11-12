 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-12 06:26:46 -0600') }} football

University Book Store Headlines: 11.12.2020

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com

Sullivan's a quick-study whose time may be now with big game looming - GoldandBlack.com

Instead of making tackles as LB at IU, RB Horvath breaking them at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Ohio State vs. Maryland game canceled due to Maryland's uptick in COVID-19 cases - Yahoo.com

Will emotion or economics dictate firings this season? - Yahoo.com

Purdue defensive end Jack Sullivan ready to fill George Karlaftis' void if needed - JCOnline.com

Penn State RB Journey Brown forced to medically retire due to heart condition - Yahoo.com

Purdue plays hosts to No. 23 Northwestern - PurdueSports.com

Breaking down a wide-open Big 12 race - Yahoo.com

Undefeated Purdue has 3 keys for its B1G West showdown vs. Northwestern - SaturdayTradition.com

What to watch: Week 11 college football viewing guide, picks against the spread - Yahoo.com

They Are Marshall: 50 years after the plane crash, those closest to the tragedy are still healing - CBSSports.com

Penn State to keep Sean Clifford as starter, work Will Levis into QB rotation - ESPN.com

Pat Fitzgerald has high praise for Purdue WRs Rondale Moore, David Bell - SaturdayTradition.com

As COVID-19 still looms, football even more of a respite at West Point - ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Frontcourt signees may bring ultimate versatility to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Merrillville's JoJo Johnson is one of Purdue's remaining 2021 priorities - GoldandBlack.com

Painter signs impressive duo for Class of 2021 - PurdueSports.com

Purdue basketball signees Caleb Furst, Trey Kaufman-Renn provide program fits - JCOnline.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Analysis: With Eric Hunter out, who does Purdue need to fill the void? - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue guard Eric Hunter sidelined '6-8 weeks' - GoldandBlack.com

2020-21 men's college basketball preview: Preseason picks, rankings, complete coverage - ESPN.com

Report: Wichita State, Gregg Marshall to part ways after disturbing abuse, assault allegations - Yahoo.com

Ranking the Top 100 And 1 best players in college basketball entering the 2020-21 season - CBSSports.com

The most overrated and underrated teams in the preseason AP Top 25 poll - CBSSports.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS

Purdue's Tyler Duncan looking forward to his first Masters this week - JCOnline.com

Column: Expand vegetarian options at dining courts - Exponent.com

Purdue Homecoming going virtual this year - WLFI.com

ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 177 new COVID-19 cases - WLFI.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

John Macon (1958) Fullback, Football

Joe Hagins (1973) Linebacker, Football

Courtland Byrd (1974) Defensive Back, Football

{{ article.author_name }}