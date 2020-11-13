Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Brohm's message to players amid weekly COVID uncertainty: Be ready - GoldandBlack.com

Milton Wright catching on as Purdue's No. 2 pass-catching option - GoldandBlack.com

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

Deep Dive - GoldandBlack.com

Against the odds - GoldandBlack.com

Matchup Preview: Purdue-Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue to honor 20th anniversary of '00 Rose Bowl squad with throwback uniforms in Week 4 - SaturdayTradition.com

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell reflects on first start last season at Northwestern - JCOnline.com

Northwestern at Purdue football | Who has the edge - JCOnline.com

'Bodybuilder who can move' | Purdue running back Zander Horvath wearing down opponents - JCOnline.com

Expand the College Football Playoff this season? Nice idea, not happening - SI.com

College football facing uncertain end to season as COVID cases spike - Yahoo.com

Big 12 commish Bob Bowlsby: There's 'some latitude' to move the College Football Playoff back if needed - Yahoo.com

College football picks, odds for Big Ten in Week 11 - CBSSports.com

Which college coaches could make leap to NFL? Here are 10 candidates - Yahoo.com

Inside the SEC's COVID predicament - SI.com

View from the other sideline: Purdue - WildcatReport.com

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz still in COVID-19 protocol, could return for Michigan game - ESPN.com

Urban Meyer reveals he had COVID-19, will be back on Fox this weekend - Yahoo.com

SEC's rash of COVID-19 postponements impacts not just the league but the College Football Playoff, too - CBSSports.com

The Pac-12's playoff chances, Indiana's surprising start and more to watch in college football's Week 11 - ESPN.com

SEC 'shaken but not deterred' despite four sudden postponements - CBSSports.com

College football picks, predictions, odds for Week 11 - CBSSports.com