Gold and Black Report Nov. 13 -- WLFI
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Brohm's message to players amid weekly COVID uncertainty: Be ready - GoldandBlack.com
Milton Wright catching on as Purdue's No. 2 pass-catching option - GoldandBlack.com
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
Deep Dive - GoldandBlack.com
Against the odds - GoldandBlack.com
Matchup Preview: Purdue-Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue to honor 20th anniversary of '00 Rose Bowl squad with throwback uniforms in Week 4 - SaturdayTradition.com
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell reflects on first start last season at Northwestern - JCOnline.com
Northwestern at Purdue football | Who has the edge - JCOnline.com
'Bodybuilder who can move' | Purdue running back Zander Horvath wearing down opponents - JCOnline.com
Expand the College Football Playoff this season? Nice idea, not happening - SI.com
College football facing uncertain end to season as COVID cases spike - Yahoo.com
Big 12 commish Bob Bowlsby: There's 'some latitude' to move the College Football Playoff back if needed - Yahoo.com
College football picks, odds for Big Ten in Week 11 - CBSSports.com
Which college coaches could make leap to NFL? Here are 10 candidates - Yahoo.com
Inside the SEC's COVID predicament - SI.com
View from the other sideline: Purdue - WildcatReport.com
Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz still in COVID-19 protocol, could return for Michigan game - ESPN.com
Urban Meyer reveals he had COVID-19, will be back on Fox this weekend - Yahoo.com
SEC's rash of COVID-19 postponements impacts not just the league but the College Football Playoff, too - CBSSports.com
The Pac-12's playoff chances, Indiana's surprising start and more to watch in college football's Week 11 - ESPN.com
SEC 'shaken but not deterred' despite four sudden postponements - CBSSports.com
College football picks, predictions, odds for Week 11 - CBSSports.com
🛡 SATURDAY’S BATTLE ARMOR.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) November 12, 2020
🕰 Turning back the clock 20 years in celebration of the 2000 Big Ten Championship team.
Gameday threads presented by @CintasCorp. pic.twitter.com/gbsEtvFJSX
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue's non-conference schedule finalized - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue's Jaden Ivey impresses early, expected to see plenty of action - JCOnline.com
2020 NBA draft: Explore best positional players on offense and defense in augmented reality - Yahoo.com
7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates - Yahoo.com
James Wiseman's case for being No. 1 pick - SI.com
85th meeting against Northwestern comes Saturday night in primetime.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) November 11, 2020
✔️: Purdue leads 51-32-1
✔️: Looking for 2nd straight win against Cats since 2006-07 seasons.
Check out the historical highlights sponsored by @PurdueFed. pic.twitter.com/IfZvty2Lnv
OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS
One Purdue fan's crushing struggle as he lost sports during coronavirus pandemic - IndyStar.com
City designates space for outdoor Breakfast Club - Exponent.com
Ivy League becomes first conference to cancel winter sports amid COVID-19 spike - Yahoo.com
University to pause surveillance testing, make way for end-of-year tests - Exponent.com
Purdue Soccer: Boilermakers welcome eight-member signing class - Exponent.com
Holcomb announces restrictions on gatherings, events - Exponent.com
Volleyball signs a pair of Indiana recruits - Exponent.com
NCAA official worried about game safety, integrity regarding player prop bets - Yahoo.com
Purdue announces COVID-19 testing plan for 2021 spring students - WLFI.com
The prep is done.— Purdue Mens Golf (@PurdueMensGolf) November 12, 2020
First @TheMasters appearance for @tduncgolf begins tomorrow.
Follow his rounds on #TheMasters App here:
📲: https://t.co/1yQAmtmt4L pic.twitter.com/HC6hbkgrwK
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
NOVEMBER 13
Jim Lathrop (1961) Strength Coach, Football
Gary Heaggans (1981) Wide Receiver, Football
Walter Williams (1987) Safety, Football
Carlos Carvajal (1992) Tight End, Football
NOVEMBER 14
Fred Cooper (1951) Defensive Back, Football
Tony Samuel (1955) Assistant Coach, Football
Todd Tieman (1966) Linebacker, Football
Paul Lusk (1971) Assistant Coach, Men's Basketball
Josh Kirkpatrick (1978) Offensive Tackle, Football
Kyle Orton (1982) Quarterback, Football
Alvin Blackmon (1989) Wide Receiver, Football
Camille Redmon (1992) Forward/Center, Women's Basketball
NOVEMBER 15
Bill Lewis (1944) Defensive Tackle, Football
Otis Armstrong (1950) Running Back, Football
Dave Barrett (1968) Guard, Men's Basketball
Adam Wolf (1986) Free Safety, Football
Dominique McBryde (1996) Forward, Women's Basketball
