{{ timeAgo('2020-11-13 06:18:18 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 11.13.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Gold and Black Report Nov. 13 -- WLFI

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Brohm's message to players amid weekly COVID uncertainty: Be ready - GoldandBlack.com

Milton Wright catching on as Purdue's No. 2 pass-catching option - GoldandBlack.com

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

Deep Dive - GoldandBlack.com

Against the odds - GoldandBlack.com

Matchup Preview: Purdue-Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue to honor 20th anniversary of '00 Rose Bowl squad with throwback uniforms in Week 4 - SaturdayTradition.com

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell reflects on first start last season at Northwestern - JCOnline.com

Northwestern at Purdue football | Who has the edge - JCOnline.com

'Bodybuilder who can move' | Purdue running back Zander Horvath wearing down opponents - JCOnline.com

Expand the College Football Playoff this season? Nice idea, not happening - SI.com

College football facing uncertain end to season as COVID cases spike - Yahoo.com

Big 12 commish Bob Bowlsby: There's 'some latitude' to move the College Football Playoff back if needed - Yahoo.com

College football picks, odds for Big Ten in Week 11 - CBSSports.com

Which college coaches could make leap to NFL? Here are 10 candidates - Yahoo.com

Inside the SEC's COVID predicament - SI.com

View from the other sideline: Purdue - WildcatReport.com

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz still in COVID-19 protocol, could return for Michigan game - ESPN.com

Urban Meyer reveals he had COVID-19, will be back on Fox this weekend - Yahoo.com

SEC's rash of COVID-19 postponements impacts not just the league but the College Football Playoff, too - CBSSports.com

The Pac-12's playoff chances, Indiana's surprising start and more to watch in college football's Week 11 - ESPN.com

SEC 'shaken but not deterred' despite four sudden postponements - CBSSports.com

College football picks, predictions, odds for Week 11 - CBSSports.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue's non-conference schedule finalized - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue's Jaden Ivey impresses early, expected to see plenty of action - JCOnline.com

2020 NBA draft: Explore best positional players on offense and defense in augmented reality - Yahoo.com

7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates - Yahoo.com

James Wiseman's case for being No. 1 pick - SI.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS

One Purdue fan's crushing struggle as he lost sports during coronavirus pandemic - IndyStar.com

City designates space for outdoor Breakfast Club - Exponent.com

Ivy League becomes first conference to cancel winter sports amid COVID-19 spike - Yahoo.com

University to pause surveillance testing, make way for end-of-year tests - Exponent.com

Purdue Soccer: Boilermakers welcome eight-member signing class - Exponent.com

Holcomb announces restrictions on gatherings, events - Exponent.com

Volleyball signs a pair of Indiana recruits - Exponent.com

NCAA official worried about game safety, integrity regarding player prop bets - Yahoo.com

Purdue announces COVID-19 testing plan for 2021 spring students - WLFI.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

NOVEMBER 13

Jim Lathrop (1961) Strength Coach, Football

Gary Heaggans (1981) Wide Receiver, Football

Walter Williams (1987) Safety, Football

Carlos Carvajal (1992) Tight End, Football

NOVEMBER 14

Fred Cooper (1951) Defensive Back, Football

Tony Samuel (1955) Assistant Coach, Football

Todd Tieman (1966) Linebacker, Football

Paul Lusk (1971) Assistant Coach, Men's Basketball

Josh Kirkpatrick (1978) Offensive Tackle, Football

Kyle Orton (1982) Quarterback, Football

Alvin Blackmon (1989) Wide Receiver, Football

Camille Redmon (1992) Forward/Center, Women's Basketball

NOVEMBER 15

Bill Lewis (1944) Defensive Tackle, Football

Otis Armstrong (1950) Running Back, Football

Dave Barrett (1968) Guard, Men's Basketball

Adam Wolf (1986) Free Safety, Football

Dominique McBryde (1996) Forward, Women's Basketball

