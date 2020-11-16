Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

The coldest throw down of @Cboogie_3 's career (so far) 🥶 #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes | Every RT = $21 donated by @SunLifeUS to diabetes prevention and education pic.twitter.com/GYb99auOmC

Remarkably, the only #B1GTourney game we’ve ever played against them. https://t.co/aMWaPsE8mQ

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.