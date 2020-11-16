University Book Store Headlines: 11.16.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
10 Observations from Northwestern loss - GoldandBlack.com
Data Driven: Purdue-Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten power poll: Maybe you've heard, Wisconsin is good. Really good - GoldandBlack.com
Five factors Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
Upon further review: Northwestern loss - GoldandBlack.com
Gallery: Purdue-Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
The envelope please, Week 11 Awards - GoldandBlack.com
Grading the Boilermakers - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier
Anthrop, Doerue return, Karlaftis held out - Journal & Courier
Purdue masks running game with short passes to Horvath - GoldandBlack.com
One Dimensional offense removes Purdue from title chase - Journal & Courier
Wanted: Playmakers for the Purdue offense - GoldandBlack.com
Post-game Blog--Purdue-Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
Final game night Thoughts - Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
Five takeaways - Wildcat Report
Ramsey leads Northwestern over Purdue - Chicago Tribune
Indiana, Northwestern, Wisconsin climb in AP Poll - NCAA
Film review: Minnesota loss to Iowa - The Gopher Report (offense) | The Gopher Report (defense)
Brees to get MRI after rib injury - NFL.com
The coldest throw down of @Cboogie_3's career (so far) 🥶#SunLifeDunk4Diabetes | Every RT = $21 donated by @SunLifeUS to diabetes prevention and education pic.twitter.com/GYb99auOmC— Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 14, 2020
Remarkably, the only #B1GTourney game we’ve ever played against them. https://t.co/aMWaPsE8mQ— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) November 16, 2020
BASKETBALL
Versyp meets with media - Purduesports.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS
Four Boilermakers climb podium at Junior Nationals - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Brian Dawson (1953) Center, Football
Stan Parker (1953) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mark Gorgal (1954) Middle Guard, Football
Jim Boshe (1960) Punter, Football
Vic Senk (1960) Defensive Line, Football
Zach Jones (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football
Monroe Brooks (1989) Defensive Tackle, Football
Max Charlot (1991) Safety, Football
