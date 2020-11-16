 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
University Book Store Headlines: 11.16.2020

PURDUE FOOTBALL

10 Observations from Northwestern loss - GoldandBlack.com

Data Driven: Purdue-Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten power poll: Maybe you've heard, Wisconsin is good. Really good - GoldandBlack.com

Five factors Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com

Upon further review: Northwestern loss - GoldandBlack.com

Gallery: Purdue-Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com

The envelope please, Week 11 Awards - GoldandBlack.com

Grading the Boilermakers - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier

Anthrop, Doerue return, Karlaftis held out - Journal & Courier

Purdue masks running game with short passes to Horvath - GoldandBlack.com

One Dimensional offense removes Purdue from title chase - Journal & Courier

Wanted: Playmakers for the Purdue offense - GoldandBlack.com

Post-game Blog--Purdue-Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com

Final game night Thoughts - Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com

Five takeaways - Wildcat Report

Ramsey leads Northwestern over Purdue - Chicago Tribune

Indiana, Northwestern, Wisconsin climb in AP Poll - NCAA

Film review: Minnesota loss to Iowa - The Gopher Report (offense) | The Gopher Report (defense)

Brees to get MRI after rib injury - NFL.com

BASKETBALL

Versyp meets with media - Purduesports.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS

Four Boilermakers climb podium at Junior Nationals - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Brian Dawson (1953) Center, Football

Stan Parker (1953) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mark Gorgal (1954) Middle Guard, Football

Jim Boshe (1960) Punter, Football

Vic Senk (1960) Defensive Line, Football

Zach Jones (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football

Monroe Brooks (1989) Defensive Tackle, Football

Max Charlot (1991) Safety, Football

