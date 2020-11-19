 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Coach Jeff Brohm Wednesday (Nov. 18) after practice.

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Weekly Word: Moore, Football and scholarship chaos - GoldandBlack.com

Practice report: O'Connell's status is a game time decision - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier

Moos: Big Ten pursuing various domes stadiums for Week 9 - Lincoln Journal Star

Deep Dive: Minnesota Week - GoldandBlack.com

O'Connell leads Purdue to 2-1 start - Journal & Topics

PURDUE RECRUITING

Chat session: Nov. 18 2020 - GoldandBlack.com

Top 25 hoops players in state of Indiana - Indianapolis Star

NCAA extends recruiting dead period to April 15 - Exponent

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Big Ten hoops schedule has Purdue playing on Christmas Day - GoldandBlack.com

Fans won't be allowed in Mackey "indefinitely" - GoldandBlack.com

Boudreau a Rhodes Scholar Finallist - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS

Lafayette mayor tests positive - Journal & Courier

Always Aggressive Podcast - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Mike Phipps (1947) Quarterback, Football

Jovan Price (dec.) (1950) Forward, Men's Basketball

Bob Hoidahl (1951) Center, Football

Frank Conner (1952) Kicker, Football

Greg Lehman (1957) Offensive Line, Football

Kevin McGrew (1972) Defensive Back, Football

Garrett Mocas (1987) Forward, Basketball

{{ article.author_name }}