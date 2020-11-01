GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 11.2.2020

University Book Store Headlines: 11.2.2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Four-star forward Trey Kaufman commits to Purdue — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier | Louisville Courier-Journal |
Breakdown: Kaufman's commitment, what it means, how it happened and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue makes five-star guard Bruce Thornton's final five — GoldandBlack.com
Boilermakers land running back commitment — GoldandBlack.com
TREY KAUFMAN COMMITMENT SPECIAL 🎧— Matt Denison (@HoosierHills) October 31, 2020
◾️ @SCHSBoysBball coach Brandon Hoffman
◾️ Trey Kaufman
◾️ @GoldandBlackcom's @brianneubert
LISTEN ⤵️https://t.co/hY6Ev9Qdqi
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue wins at Illinois — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier | PurdueSports.com
Another big game from David Bell — GoldandBlack.com
Gregg Doyel: Purdue has one of the best players in America — Indianapolis Star ($)
Video: Purdue's players on win at Illinois — GoldandBlack.com
Grading the Boilermakers — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Upon Further Review — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Data Driven: Purdue's win at Illinois — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Five Factors: Purdue-Illinois — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Post-Game Blog — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Big Ten Power Rankings — Journal and Courier ($)
Purdue's 2-0 start puts it into bigger conversation — Journal and Courier ($)
The Day After: Following Purdue's win — Journal and Courier ($)
Projecting every bowl game after Week 2 — ESPN.com | CBS Sports
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue draws Miami (Fla.) In Big Ten/ACC Challenge — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
George Davis (1949) Defensive Tackle, Football
Sedrick Brown (1979) Running Back, Football
Keyante Green (1994) Running Back, Football
