 GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 11.2.2020
University Book Store Headlines: 11.2.2020

GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE RECRUITING

Four-star forward Trey Kaufman commits to Purdue — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier | Louisville Courier-Journal |

Breakdown: Kaufman's commitment, what it means, how it happened and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue makes five-star guard Bruce Thornton's final five — GoldandBlack.com

Boilermakers land running back commitment — GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue wins at Illinois — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier | PurdueSports.com

Another big game from David Bell — GoldandBlack.com

Gregg Doyel: Purdue has one of the best players in America — Indianapolis Star ($)

Video: Purdue's players on win at Illinois — GoldandBlack.com

Grading the Boilermakers — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Upon Further Review — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Data Driven: Purdue's win at Illinois — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Five Factors: Purdue-Illinois — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Post-Game Blog — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Big Ten Power Rankings — Journal and Courier ($)

Purdue's 2-0 start puts it into bigger conversation — Journal and Courier ($)

The Day After: Following Purdue's win — Journal and Courier ($)

Projecting every bowl game after Week 2 — ESPN.com | CBS Sports

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue draws Miami (Fla.) In Big Ten/ACC Challenge — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

George Davis (1949) Defensive Tackle, Football

Sedrick Brown (1979) Running Back, Football

Keyante Green (1994) Running Back, Football

