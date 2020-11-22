 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-22 22:15:07 -0600') }}

University Book Store Headlines: 11.23.2020

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Ten Observations from Purdue's loss at Minnesota — GoldandBlack.com

More GoldandBlack.com coverage: Upon Further Review | Data Driven | Report Card | Five Factors | Saturday Simulcast | Blog

Rondale Moore apologizes to team after return to field — GoldandBlack.com

Last year's experience helps Jack Plummer ease into first start — Journal and Courier ($)

Penalty overshadows reasons Purdue lost — Journal and Courier ($)

Gregg Doyel — Phantom penalty beats Purdue — Indianapolis Star ($)

Gophers barely beat Purdue, COVID-19 — Pioneer-Press | Star-Tribune

Bowl Projections: Purdue to Yankee Stadium — CBS Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue target Fletcher Loyer announcing decision todayGoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Dick Vitale ranks Purdue 39th — ESPN.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS

Purdue Expands INFLCR Partnership for Student-Athlete Brand-Building — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dennis Edwards (1995) Offensive Guard, Football

