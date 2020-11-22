University Book Store Headlines: 11.23.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Ten Observations from Purdue's loss at Minnesota — GoldandBlack.com
More GoldandBlack.com coverage: Upon Further Review | Data Driven | Report Card | Five Factors | Saturday Simulcast | Blog
Rondale Moore apologizes to team after return to field — GoldandBlack.com
Last year's experience helps Jack Plummer ease into first start — Journal and Courier ($)
Penalty overshadows reasons Purdue lost — Journal and Courier ($)
Gregg Doyel — Phantom penalty beats Purdue — Indianapolis Star ($)
Gophers barely beat Purdue, COVID-19 — Pioneer-Press | Star-Tribune
Bowl Projections: Purdue to Yankee Stadium — CBS Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue target Fletcher Loyer announcing decision today — GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Dick Vitale ranks Purdue 39th — ESPN.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS
Purdue Expands INFLCR Partnership for Student-Athlete Brand-Building — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dennis Edwards (1995) Offensive Guard, Football
