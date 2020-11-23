University Book Store Headlines: 11.24.2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue lands 2022 guard Fletcher Loyer — GoldandBlack.com
Analysis: Fletcher Loyer's Purdue commitment — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Week 13: Purdue's commitments' results — GoldandBlack.com
Two Purdue signees among Mr. Basketball candidates for 2020-2021 — Indianapolis Star
Yanni Karlaftis recruiting update — Rivals.com ($)
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Brohm on Minnesota penalty aftermath and more — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier | ESPN.com
First Look: Rutgers — GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio: Minnesota wrap and more — GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue Roundball Roundup: Thompson's time, Purdue's youth and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Ethan Morton's a maybe for Wednesday; Eric Hunter progressing well — GoldandBlack.com
Trevion Williams embraces expanded role — Journal and Courier ($)
Bracketology: CBS Sports
Even before season, clock is ticking — Yahoo Sports
Gold and Black Radio: The season nears — GoldandBlack.com
E'Twaun Moore signs with the Suns — Arizona Republic
Women: Big Ten schedule announced — PurdueSports.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS
Five active COVID-19 student-athlete cases — GoldandBlack.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jack Mollenkopf (dec.) (1905) Head Coach, Football
Charles Erlenhaugh (1944) Offensive Guard, Football
Chuck Erlenbaugh (1944) Offensive Guard, Football
Dennis Ditmars (1946) Defensive End, Football
Malcolm Dotson (1998) Wide Receiver, Football
Jon Krick (1972) Defensive Tackle, Football
Desmond Tardy (1985) Wide Receiver, Football
Nemanja Calasan (1985) Forward, Men's Basketball
Brandon Schuman (1996) Cornerback, Football
Mason Gillis (2000) Forward, Men's Basketball
