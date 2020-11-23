 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | basketball
University Book Store Headlines: 11.24.2020

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue lands 2022 guard Fletcher LoyerGoldandBlack.com

Analysis: Fletcher Loyer's Purdue commitment — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Week 13: Purdue's commitments' results — GoldandBlack.com

Two Purdue signees among Mr. Basketball candidates for 2020-2021 — Indianapolis Star

Yanni Karlaftis recruiting update — Rivals.com ($)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Brohm on Minnesota penalty aftermath and more — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier | ESPN.com

First Look: Rutgers — GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio: Minnesota wrap and more — GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue Roundball Roundup: Thompson's time, Purdue's youth and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Ethan Morton's a maybe for Wednesday; Eric Hunter progressing well — GoldandBlack.com

Trevion Williams embraces expanded role — Journal and Courier ($)

Bracketology: CBS Sports

Even before season, clock is ticking — Yahoo Sports

Gold and Black Radio: The season nears — GoldandBlack.com

E'Twaun Moore signs with the Suns — Arizona Republic

Women: Big Ten schedule announced — PurdueSports.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER NEWS

Five active COVID-19 student-athlete cases — GoldandBlack.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jack Mollenkopf (dec.) (1905) Head Coach, Football

Charles Erlenhaugh (1944) Offensive Guard, Football

Chuck Erlenbaugh (1944) Offensive Guard, Football

Dennis Ditmars (1946) Defensive End, Football

Malcolm Dotson (1998) Wide Receiver, Football

Jon Krick (1972) Defensive Tackle, Football

Desmond Tardy (1985) Wide Receiver, Football

Nemanja Calasan (1985) Forward, Men's Basketball

Brandon Schuman (1996) Cornerback, Football

Mason Gillis (2000) Forward, Men's Basketball

{{ article.author_name }}