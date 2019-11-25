News More News
Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.
Purdue Boilermakers Football, Purdue Boilermakers Basketball

Purdue  Football

10 things on Purdue's loss to Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com

Upon Further Review: Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com

Grading the Boilermakers - GoldandBlack.com

The 3-2-1 of Purdue's loss to Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com

Data Driven: Purdue's loss to Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com

Final thoughts: Purdue-Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue motivated for final game with Indiana - Journal & Courier

Post-Wisconsin video - GoldandBlack.com

Grading Wisconsin's performance against Purdue - Wisconsin State Journal

Depth, inexperience shows up for IU against Michigan - The Hoosier

Three reasons why Indiana lost to Michigan - Indystar

Former Purdue O-Lineman Dennis Kelly scores TD for Titans - Titans

Big Ten power rankings - Journal & Courier

Brees engineers game-winning drive - Bleacher Report

Purdue Recruiting

Recruiting roundup - GoldandBlack.com


Purdue Basketball

Upon further review: Purdue-Jacksonville State - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Purdue-Jacksonville State - GoldandBlack.com

Breakdown: Purdue-Jacksonville State - GoldandBlack.com

Women beat NIU to go to 4-0 - Purduesports.com

How to watch Purdue-VCU - Journal & Courier


Olympic Sports/Other

Duncan wins first PGA event - Purduesports.com

Volleyball sweeps Michigan - Purduesports.com

Wrestling sweeps Purdue duals - Purduesports.com

Divers soar in meet - Purduesports.com

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

Happy Birthday Jake Standeford: A play that will get ready for Bucket week.

Frank Kaufman (1949) Center, Men's Basketball

Phil Defibaugh (1956) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mark Mascheck (1968) Quarterback, Football

Randy Taylor (1968) Offensive Tackle, Football

Doug Swann (1981) Defensive End, Football

Dustin Keller (1984) Tight End, Football

Jake Standeford (1984) Wide Receiver, Football

Ryan Baker (1984) Defensive Tackle, Football

