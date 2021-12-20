University Book Store Headlines: 12.20.2021
PURDUE RECRUITING
Brady Allen named Indiana Mr. Football - GoldandBlack.com
Report: Myles Colvin vs. Scecina - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
LB Robert McWilliams is in the portal for a second time - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black LIVE December 17 with Rapheal Davis and Jimmy Hyams - WLFI.com
The 3-2-1: Portal addition to watch, seniors likely back in 2022 and more - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
The 411: #3 Purdue vs. Incarnate Word - GoldandBlack.com
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Trevion Williams, DGL and Purdue's D - GoldandBlack.com
Breakdown: Purdue's Crossroads Classic win over Butler - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue gets its groove back in rout of Butler - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Butler - GoldandBlack.com
No. 3 Purdue closes out pre-holiday schedule Monday at Mackey Arena - PurdueSports.com
Upon Further Review: Purdue-Butler - GoldandBlack.com
First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread: Purdue-Butler - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Butler - GoldandBlack.com
No. 3 Purdue rolls Butler in final edition of Crossroads Classic 77-48 - PurdueSports.com
Purdue basketball 77, Butler 48: What happens, what it means, what's next - JCOnline.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
President Daniels responds to Chinese student's harassment - Exponent.com
Two 90-point dives give freshman diver top-3 spot in Winter Nationals - Exponent.com
Softball announces 2022 schedule - PurdueSports.com
Purdue celebrates December graduates’ persistent pursuit of degrees - Exponent.com
Terry goes for triple-double in win over Miami - PurdueSports.com
Griffith and Bova selected as Purdue’s first NWSL draft picks - PurdueSports.com
No. 15 wrestling suffers first loss of season - PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bob Ziltz (1963) Defensive Line, Football
Jayme Washel (1973) Defensive Tackle, Football
Brian Mattaway (1983) Strong Safety, Football
Jermaine Guynn (1985) Defensive Tackle, Football
Zack Sigman (1990) Wide Receiver, Football
Haley Bodnar (1995) Forward, Women's Basketball
