PURDUE FOOTBALL
Opponent View: Indiana - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten power poll - GoldandBlack.com
Brohm considered quarterback change - Journal & Courier
Bucket game features two teams going in opposite directions - Journal & Courier
Purdue memories of Fred Akers - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier
Photos of Akers at Purdue - Journal & Courier
Big Ten's winners and losers - Detroit Free Press
Indiana backup quarterback far from average - IndyStar
Former Texas football coach Fred Akers, who followed Darrell Royal and nearly won two national titles, dies at 82, per @kbohls. https://t.co/86CPActR7B— Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) December 8, 2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Four-star Philly guard commits to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Analysis: Brown's commitment - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue commit Grigsby a high intellectual kid - GoldandBlack.com
Week 15 commit list - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Hunter expected to play this afternoon - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue vs. Miami: Game Preview - GoldandBlack.com
Roundball Roundup - GoldandBlack.com
Former Boilermaker captain and MVP Berberian dies at 96 - WLFI | Journal & Courier
Thompson provides steady presence -- Journal & Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Eric Bruun (1969) Punter, Football
Tedman Brown (1969) Wide Receiver, Football
Keaton Grant (1986) Guard, Men's Basketball
