{{ timeAgo('2020-12-08 07:46:01 -0600') }} football

University Book Store Headlines: 12.8.2020

Alan Karpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Opponent View: Indiana - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten power poll - GoldandBlack.com

Brohm considered quarterback change - Journal & Courier

Bucket game features two teams going in opposite directions - Journal & Courier

Purdue memories of Fred Akers - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier

Photos of Akers at Purdue - Journal & Courier

Big Ten's winners and losers - Detroit Free Press

Indiana backup quarterback far from average - IndyStar


PURDUE RECRUITING

Four-star Philly guard commits to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Analysis: Brown's commitment - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue commit Grigsby a high intellectual kid - GoldandBlack.com

Week 15 commit list - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL


Hunter expected to play this afternoon - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue vs. Miami: Game Preview - GoldandBlack.com

Roundball Roundup - GoldandBlack.com

Former Boilermaker captain and MVP Berberian dies at 96 - WLFI | Journal & Courier

Thompson provides steady presence -- Journal & Courier

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Eric Bruun (1969) Punter, Football

Tedman Brown (1969) Wide Receiver, Football

Keaton Grant (1986) Guard, Men's Basketball


