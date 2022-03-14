University Book Store Headlines: 3.14.2022

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

The 3-2-1: Name to know among freshman enrollees - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's greatest obstacle, progress etc - GoldandBlack.com Purdue draws a 3 seed and heads to Milwaukee - GoldandBlack.com Breakdown: Purdue's Big Ten Tournament loss to Iowa - GoldandBlack.com Stat Blast: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com March Madness: Can Purdue clean up its turnovers to make NCAA tournament run? - JCOnline.com No. 3 seed Purdue draws Yale in NCAA Tournament first round - PurdueSports.com NCAA committee had some big mistakes - CBSSports.com Top takeaways from NCAA bracket - CBSSports.com NIT field - CBSSports.com Ranking every team from 1-68 - CBSSports.com Top snubs from Selection Sunday - CBSSports.com NCAA bracket - Yahoo.com Breakdown: Purdue's Big Ten Tournament win over Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com Breakdown: Purdue's Big Ten Tournament win over Penn State - GoldandBlack.com Gold and Black Live: Jerry Palm - GoldandBlack.com

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5GAIFRoZSBsb29rIGF0IHRoZSBFYXN0LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vWUhUWFNTNWxEMCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1lIVFhTUzVs RDA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUHVyZHVlIE1lbnMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQEJv aWxlckJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQm9pbGVy QmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTUwMzE0MDk3MDc0MDgzMDIxNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Purdue scores in 5 of first 6 frames, stays unbeaten - PurdueSports.com Softball remains perfect at The Spring Games - PurdueSports.com Purdue Places 10th at Valspar Augusta Invitational - PurdueSports.com Purdue accepts bid to the 2022 WNIT - PurduesSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Nyles Beverly (2001) Cornerback, Football Steve O'Neil (1944) Forward, Men's Basketball Rick Sayers (1951) Wide Receiver, Football Rodney Dennis (1971) Wide Receiver, Football Zach Edey (2002) Center, Men's Basketball