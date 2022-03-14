 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-14 06:14:02 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 3.14.2022

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

The 3-2-1: Name to know among freshman enrollees - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's greatest obstacle, progress etc - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue draws a 3 seed and heads to Milwaukee - GoldandBlack.com

Breakdown: Purdue's Big Ten Tournament loss to Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

March Madness: Can Purdue clean up its turnovers to make NCAA tournament run? - JCOnline.com

No. 3 seed Purdue draws Yale in NCAA Tournament first round - PurdueSports.com

NCAA committee had some big mistakes - CBSSports.com

Top takeaways from NCAA bracket - CBSSports.com

NIT field - CBSSports.com

Ranking every team from 1-68 - CBSSports.com

Top snubs from Selection Sunday - CBSSports.com

NCAA bracket - Yahoo.com

Breakdown: Purdue's Big Ten Tournament win over Michigan State - GoldandBlack.com

Breakdown: Purdue's Big Ten Tournament win over Penn State - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Live: Jerry Palm - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Purdue scores in 5 of first 6 frames, stays unbeaten - PurdueSports.com

Softball remains perfect at The Spring Games - PurdueSports.com

Purdue Places 10th at Valspar Augusta Invitational - PurdueSports.com

Purdue accepts bid to the 2022 WNIT - PurduesSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Nyles Beverly (2001) Cornerback, Football

Steve O'Neil (1944) Forward, Men's Basketball

Rick Sayers (1951) Wide Receiver, Football

Rodney Dennis (1971) Wide Receiver, Football

Zach Edey (2002) Center, Men's Basketball

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}