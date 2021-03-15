University Book Store Headlines: 3.15.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Trevion Williams, Drew Brees, Mask Madness - GoldandBlack.com
In this season of firsts for Purdue, now comes the biggest yet - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue lands No. 4 seed to NCAA Tournament; North Texas up first - GoldandBlack.com
NCAA men's tournament bracket revealed: Gonzaga earns top seed - Yahoo.com
NCAA South Region breakdown: Can anyone beat Baylor? - SI.com
March Madness 2021: What to know about every team in the NCAA tournament bracket - ESPN.com
NCAA committee gets it mostly right - CBSSports.com
March Madness bracket facts for 2021 NCAA tournament - ESPN.com
Biggest NCAA tourney snubs- CBSSports.com
Colorado State seeded No. 1 in 16-team NIT; Saint Louis, Memphis, Ole Miss round out top seeds - ESPN.com
Boilermakers draw North Texas in NCAA Tournament first round - PurdueSports.com
NCAA announces tourney games at Mackey Arena - PurdueSports.com
Purdue ramps up defensive concentration heading into NCAA tournament - JCOnline.com
Purdue earns No. 4 seed in NCAA tournament, plays North Texas - JCOnline.com
Breakdown: Purdue's OT loss to Ohio State in Indy - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's loss to Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Ohio State-Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread: Purdue-Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com
March Madness 2021: Mackey Arena 'the perfect college basketball arena in every way' - IndyStar.com
Boilermaker comeback falls short in overtime 87-78 - PurdueSports.com
What we learned, what's next for No. 19 Purdue after OT loss to No. 10 Ohio State - JCOnline.com
Quick exit from Big Ten tournament can help Purdue regain its edge - JCOnline.com
As Virginia and Kansas get snared by COVID-19, how avoidable was this scenario? - Yahoo.com
Purdue's 7-foot-4 center made the unique 'Save of the Game' when the basketball got stuck - SaturdayTradition.com
Drew Brees has officially retired from the NFL @brgridiron— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 14, 2021
His kids helped him with his announcement ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p2uVvrqOPV
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Drew Brees retires - NOLA.com
My week with Drew Brees: October 2000 - GoldandBlack.com
Now retired, Drew Brees is gone, but he will never be forgotten at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Thank you, Drew - PurdueSports.com
Purdue graduate, New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees announces retirement - JCOnline.com
Twitter leads cheers for retiring Boilermaker star, Drew Brees - PurdueExponent.com
Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue – NFL Draft Player Profile - ProFootballNetwork.com
For run game to improve, Purdue's offensive line must bring physical, nasty mindset - JCOnline.com
NCAA rules committee recommends more overtime changes to shorten college football games - Yahoo.com
Oklahoma AD 'fully' intends to play Nebraska despite reports Huskers want out - Yahoo.com
Could future NBA lottery pick Jalen Suggs also have been an NFL prospect? - Yahoo.com
Will fans come back if stadiums are full? - CBSSports.com
How one year of COVID-19 has forever changed college football - SI.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Students receive vaccines despite being technically ineligible - PurdueExponent.com
Nisle homers again but 3-run innings not enough vs. Michigan - PurdueSports.com
Purdue falls in Florida finale - PurdueSports.com
Women's golf finishes 7th at Valspar Invitational - PurdueSports.com
Purdue runs at NCAA Championships Monday - PurdueSports.com
Moore, Greene earn top-seven NCAA finishes - PurdueSports.com
Griffith’s 74th-minute goal leads Purdue past NU - PurdueSports.com
Purdue defeated by Wisconsin - PurdueSports.com
Purdue falls to Maryland in series finale - PurdueSports.com
Glitz breaks record in win over Minnesota - PurdueSports.com
Purdue can't keep pace with Michigan in opener - PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ron Piekarski (1949) Defensive End, Football
Troy Lewis (1966) Guard, Men's Basketball
Donna Gill (1970) Forward, Women's Basketball
Josh Davis (1991) Offensive Tackle, Football
