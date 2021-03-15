 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-15 06:15:23 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 3.15.2021

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Trevion Williams, Drew Brees, Mask Madness - GoldandBlack.com

In this season of firsts for Purdue, now comes the biggest yet - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue lands No. 4 seed to NCAA Tournament; North Texas up first - GoldandBlack.com

NCAA men's tournament bracket revealed: Gonzaga earns top seed - Yahoo.com

NCAA South Region breakdown: Can anyone beat Baylor? - SI.com

March Madness 2021: What to know about every team in the NCAA tournament bracket - ESPN.com

NCAA committee gets it mostly right - CBSSports.com

March Madness bracket facts for 2021 NCAA tournament - ESPN.com

Biggest NCAA tourney snubs- CBSSports.com

Colorado State seeded No. 1 in 16-team NIT; Saint Louis, Memphis, Ole Miss round out top seeds - ESPN.com

Boilermakers draw North Texas in NCAA Tournament first round - PurdueSports.com

NCAA announces tourney games at Mackey Arena - PurdueSports.com

Purdue ramps up defensive concentration heading into NCAA tournament - JCOnline.com

Purdue earns No. 4 seed in NCAA tournament, plays North Texas - JCOnline.com

Breakdown: Purdue's OT loss to Ohio State in Indy - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's loss to Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Ohio State-Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread: Purdue-Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com

March Madness 2021: Mackey Arena 'the perfect college basketball arena in every way' - IndyStar.com

Boilermaker comeback falls short in overtime 87-78 - PurdueSports.com

What we learned, what's next for No. 19 Purdue after OT loss to No. 10 Ohio State - JCOnline.com

Quick exit from Big Ten tournament can help Purdue regain its edge - JCOnline.com

As Virginia and Kansas get snared by COVID-19, how avoidable was this scenario? - Yahoo.com

Purdue's 7-foot-4 center made the unique 'Save of the Game' when the basketball got stuck - SaturdayTradition.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Drew Brees retires - NOLA.com

My week with Drew Brees: October 2000 - GoldandBlack.com

Now retired, Drew Brees is gone, but he will never be forgotten at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Thank you, Drew - PurdueSports.com

Purdue graduate, New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees announces retirement - JCOnline.com

Twitter leads cheers for retiring Boilermaker star, Drew Brees - PurdueExponent.com

Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue – NFL Draft Player Profile - ProFootballNetwork.com

For run game to improve, Purdue's offensive line must bring physical, nasty mindset - JCOnline.com

NCAA rules committee recommends more overtime changes to shorten college football games - Yahoo.com

Oklahoma AD 'fully' intends to play Nebraska despite reports Huskers want out - Yahoo.com

Could future NBA lottery pick Jalen Suggs also have been an NFL prospect? - Yahoo.com

Will fans come back if stadiums are full? - CBSSports.com

How one year of COVID-19 has forever changed college football - SI.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Students receive vaccines despite being technically ineligible - PurdueExponent.com

Nisle homers again but 3-run innings not enough vs. Michigan - PurdueSports.com

Purdue falls in Florida finale - PurdueSports.com

Women's golf finishes 7th at Valspar Invitational - PurdueSports.com

Purdue runs at NCAA Championships Monday - PurdueSports.com

Moore, Greene earn top-seven NCAA finishes - PurdueSports.com

Griffith’s 74th-minute goal leads Purdue past NU - PurdueSports.com

Purdue defeated by Wisconsin - PurdueSports.com

Purdue falls to Maryland in series finale - PurdueSports.com

Glitz breaks record in win over Minnesota - PurdueSports.com

Purdue can't keep pace with Michigan in opener - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Ron Piekarski (1949) Defensive End, Football

Troy Lewis (1966) Guard, Men's Basketball

Donna Gill (1970) Forward, Women's Basketball

Josh Davis (1991) Offensive Tackle, Football

