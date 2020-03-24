University Book Store Headlines: 3.24.2020
To start your day off ...
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Definitive season in review: By the numbers - GoldandBlack.com
Hummel's Olympic ambitions put on hold for another year - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio: March 23 podcast - GoldandBlack.com
Important offseason awaits Trevian Williams - Journal & Courier
Two former Boilermakers listed on East Chicago Washington's all-time team - Indy Star
Purdue to face West Virginia in Brooklyn - Purduesports.com
BREAKING: Gophers' Oturu declares for NBA draft https://t.co/nZH1VAbsxy— Star Tribune Sports (@StribSports) March 23, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Blough doing all he can to stay sharp - GoldandBlack.com
Spring checkup: The offensive line - GoldandBlack.com
No football in the fall? Here is what colleges worry about - Yahoosports
UNC"s Brown thinks there will be a 2020 season, but coaches are worried - Charlotte Observier
PURDUE RECRUITING
Like everyone, recruiting on hold for Yanni Karlaftis -- GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier
Due to COVID-19, some Purdue deadlines have changed. The May 1 deadline to accept your admissions offer has been extended to June 1, and the Housing Contract deadline of May 5 has been extended to June 5 (April 15 is still priority for roommate requests and learning communities).— Purdue Admission (@PurdueAdmission) March 23, 2020
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Lafayette hospitals prepare for surge - Journal & Courier
What does Indiana's stay at home order mean - Journal & Courier
Olympics on hold? - USA Today
Wrestling season in review - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Mike Northington (1954) Defensive Back, Football
Dan McDermott (1955) Center, Men's Basketball
Everett Pickens (1959) Wide Receiver, Football
