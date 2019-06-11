University Book Store Headlines: 6.11.2019
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
RECRUITING
Report: Monday night's Purdue prospect camp — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Malachi Melton impressed by Purdue visit — GoldandBlack.com ($)
In-state defensive lineman Kyle King draws Purdue offer — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Basketball: Detroit's Pierre Brooks has Purdue's attention — GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: Purdue's football and basketball recruiting momentum — GoldandBlack.com ($)
FOOTBALL
Play or Redshirt: Forecasting the freshman defensive lineman — GoldandBlack.com ($)
The 117 players who could win the Heisman — SI.com
How Kevin Warren fits as Big Ten commissioner — CBS Sports
BASKETBALL
Weekly Word: Don't overlook Mason Gillis — GoldandBlack.com ($)
College basketball's under-appreciated coaches — ESPN.com
25 + 1: Updated rankings — CBS Sports
OTHER
Track: Williams tops program record yet again at NCAAs — PurdueSports.com
Track: Martin earns second-team All-America honors — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Rod Hicks (1943) Forward, Men's Basketball
Don Blalock (1954) Defensive Tackle, Football
Matt Waddell (1971) Guard, Men's Basketball
Leo Perez (1975) Defensive Tackle, Football
Brad Niemeier (1989) Defensive Tackle, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.