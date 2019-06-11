News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 6.11.2019

RECRUITING

Report: Monday night's Purdue prospect camp — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Malachi Melton impressed by Purdue visit — GoldandBlack.com ($)

In-state defensive lineman Kyle King draws Purdue offer — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Basketball: Detroit's Pierre Brooks has Purdue's attention — GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word: Purdue's football and basketball recruiting momentum — GoldandBlack.com ($)

FOOTBALL

Play or Redshirt: Forecasting the freshman defensive lineman — GoldandBlack.com ($)

The 117 players who could win the Heisman — SI.com

How Kevin Warren fits as Big Ten commissioner — CBS Sports

BASKETBALL

Weekly Word: Don't overlook Mason Gillis — GoldandBlack.com ($)

College basketball's under-appreciated coaches — ESPN.com

25 + 1: Updated rankings — CBS Sports

OTHER

Track: Williams tops program record yet again at NCAAs — PurdueSports.com

Track: Martin earns second-team All-America honors — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Rod Hicks (1943) Forward, Men's Basketball

Don Blalock (1954) Defensive Tackle, Football

Matt Waddell (1971) Guard, Men's Basketball

Leo Perez (1975) Defensive Tackle, Football

Brad Niemeier (1989) Defensive Tackle, Football

