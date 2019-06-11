Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

RECRUITING

FOOTBALL

Play or Redshirt: Forecasting the freshman defensive lineman — GoldandBlack.com ($) The 117 players who could win the Heisman — SI.com How Kevin Warren fits as Big Ten commissioner — CBS Sports

BASKETBALL

Weekly Word: Don't overlook Mason Gillis — GoldandBlack.com ($) College basketball's under-appreciated coaches — ESPN.com 25 + 1: Updated rankings — CBS Sports

OTHER

Track: Williams tops program record yet again at NCAAs — PurdueSports.com Track: Martin earns second-team All-America honors — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY