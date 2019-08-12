University Book Store Headlines: 8.13.2019
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Rondale Moore ranked as college football's 12th-best player — ESPN.com
Deep Dive Analysis: Practice 8 — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Weekly Word: Purdue's pass-protection concerns — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Video: Chris Barclay on Purdue running backs — GoldandBlack.com
Video: Meet freshman Da'Joun Hewitt — GoldandBlack.com
After nasty ankle injury, Brennan Thieneman hopes to contribute to secondary — GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: The importance of freshmen's success — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Drew Brees, Tom Brady have blown up the QB-aging curve. What now? — FiveThirtyEight.com
Purdue radio broadcast info — PurdueSports.com
Purdue fan day details — PurdueSports.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Debating KenPom's program rankings — CBS Sports
Weekly Word: The pros and cons of playing big — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Women: Purdue finishes off overseas tour — PurdueSports.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Christian Gonzalez's commitment gives David Blough family on Purdue roster — GoldandBlack.com
Four-star center Ryan Kalkbrenner on Purdue visit — GoldandBlack.com ($)
West Lafayette H.S. puts 2018 title behind it — Journal and Courier ($)
OTHER
Volleyball: Cuttino helps Team USA to victory — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
John Finucan (1956) Offensive Guard, Football
Jim Lathrop (1961) Strength Coach, Football
Cris Dishman (1965) Cornerback, Football
Lance Scheib (1966) Wide Receiver, Football
Carl Buergler (1979) Quarterback, Football
Ashley Wilson (1991) Forward, Women's Basketball
Brian Bravo (1997) Kicker, Football
