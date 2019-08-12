Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Rondale Moore ranked as college football's 12th-best player — ESPN.com Deep Dive Analysis: Practice 8 — GoldandBlack.com ($) Weekly Word: Purdue's pass-protection concerns — GoldandBlack.com ($) Video: Chris Barclay on Purdue running backs — GoldandBlack.com Video: Meet freshman Da'Joun Hewitt — GoldandBlack.com After nasty ankle injury, Brennan Thieneman hopes to contribute to secondary — GoldandBlack.com Weekly Word: The importance of freshmen's success — GoldandBlack.com ($) Drew Brees, Tom Brady have blown up the QB-aging curve. What now? — FiveThirtyEight.com Purdue radio broadcast info — PurdueSports.com Purdue fan day details — PurdueSports.com

How will Tom Brady and Drew Brees fare as they hit ages when few -- if any -- quarterbacks have ever been good before? https://t.co/0nhDVTDwbp — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) August 13, 2019

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Debating KenPom's program rankings — CBS Sports Weekly Word: The pros and cons of playing big — GoldandBlack.com ($) Women: Purdue finishes off overseas tour — PurdueSports.com



PURDUE RECRUITING

OTHER

Volleyball: Cuttino helps Team USA to victory — PurdueSports.com

