{{ timeAgo('2019-08-12 22:42:35 -0500') }} football

University Book Store Headlines: 8.13.2019

GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Rondale Moore ranked as college football's 12th-best player — ESPN.com

Deep Dive Analysis: Practice 8 — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Weekly Word: Purdue's pass-protection concerns — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Video: Chris Barclay on Purdue running backs — GoldandBlack.com

Video: Meet freshman Da'Joun Hewitt — GoldandBlack.com

After nasty ankle injury, Brennan Thieneman hopes to contribute to secondary — GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word: The importance of freshmen's success — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Drew Brees, Tom Brady have blown up the QB-aging curve. What now? — FiveThirtyEight.com

Purdue radio broadcast info — PurdueSports.com

Purdue fan day details — PurdueSports.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Debating KenPom's program rankings — CBS Sports

Weekly Word: The pros and cons of playing big — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Women: Purdue finishes off overseas tour — PurdueSports.com


PURDUE RECRUITING

Christian Gonzalez's commitment gives David Blough family on Purdue roster — GoldandBlack.com

Four-star center Ryan Kalkbrenner on Purdue visit — GoldandBlack.com ($)

West Lafayette H.S. puts 2018 title behind it — Journal and Courier ($)

OTHER

Volleyball: Cuttino helps Team USA to victory — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

John Finucan (1956) Offensive Guard, Football

Jim Lathrop (1961) Strength Coach, Football

Cris Dishman (1965) Cornerback, Football

Lance Scheib (1966) Wide Receiver, Football

Carl Buergler (1979) Quarterback, Football

Ashley Wilson (1991) Forward, Women's Basketball

Brian Bravo (1997) Kicker, Football

{{ article.author_name }}