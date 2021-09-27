University Book Store Headlines: 9.27.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Upon further review: Purdue-Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
First look: Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com
Data Driven: Purdue's win vs. Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
Grading the Boilermakers: Purdue 13, Illinois 9 - GoldandBlack.com
The Envelope, Please: Week 4 award - GoldandBlack.com
Five Factors: Purdue's win over Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
Ten observations from Purdue's 13-9 win vs. Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
Final thoughts: Purdue-Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
Complementary football evading Illini - News-Gazette.com
RAPID RECAP: Illinois falls to Purdue - OrangeAndBlueNews.com
Minnesota at Purdue football | 10 storylines to track - JCOnline.com
GoldandBlack.com Blog: Purdue's win over Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
Karlaftis brothers ready to take the college football world by storm - Exponent.com
Three And Out: Purdue's win over Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
Photo gallery: Purdue-Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
Game day thread: Purdue-Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
O'Connell sparks late TD drive in victory vs. Illini - PurdueSports.com
Without David Bell, new receivers shine in Purdue win over Illinois - JCOnline.com
Purdue holds off Illinois with defensive stand; Aidan O'Connell delivers late TD - JCOnline.com
Purdue 13, Illinois 9 | Grading the Boilers - JCOnline.com
Purdue football 13, Illinois 9 | A look back at top players, key moments - JCOnline.com
No style points in Purdue football's win over Illinois but Boilermakers push forward - JCOnline.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Quarterbacks, basketball and more - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Let's Ride - The Katie Gearlds era is here - PurdueSports.com
Purdue Volleyball: Tenacity earns Boilermakers first top five victory - Exponent.com
Boilermakers conclude Purdue Invite - PurdueSports.com
Historic ATO house faces demolition - Exponent.com
Purdue Soccer: Clutch goals keep Purdue's win streak alive - Exponent.com
Purdue Women's Basketball: Assistant coach resigned following investigation - Exponent.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Tom Scheffler (1954) Center, Men's Basketball
Scott Conover (1968) Offensive Tackle, Football
Bob Martin (1969) Offensive Tackle, Football
Marcus White (1983) Forward, Men's Basketball
Stevie Loveless (1990) Forward, Men's Basketball
Normando Harris (1991) Safety, Football
Brian Lankford-Johnson (1997) Running back, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.