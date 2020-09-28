 Purdue Boilermakers football basketball
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-28 05:22:13 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 9.28.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

GoldandBlack.com projected depth chart 2.0: Offense - GoldandBlack.com

Time Warp--Sept. 26, 1919: Purdue stuns Notre Dame late, 15-14 - GoldandBlack.com

The envelope, please - GoldandBlack.com

Flint native Leo Sugar, a former Detroit Lion and college All-American, dies at age 91 - Mlive.com

College football takeaways: Oklahoma’s flop turns bad Big 12 season into a disaster - Yahoo.com

College football Week 4 top 25 scores, overreactions: LSU is in rebuild mode, Big 12 is lacking a great team - CBSSports.com

Ten Purdue players who benefited from delayed 2020 season - JCOnline.com

College football betting: LSU's upset loss to Mississippi State ruins bettor's $100K parlay - Yahoo.com

College Football Playoff takeaways: Is Oklahoma done? Is Florida for real? - ESPN.com

100 Things Purdue Fans should know & do before they die - JCOnline.com

College football remains undefeated in pandemic America - SI.com

MAC will play college football in November as last FBS domino falls - Yahoo.com

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit to work from home in Week 4 after contact with someone who had COVID-19 - Yahoo.com

Saturday Simulcast: The best true freshmen on offense - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black LIVE Sept. 25 with guests Coach Dave Shondell and BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo - WLFI.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Mooresville vs. Fishers: Zach Richards and Jaelin Alstott-VandeVanter - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Catching up with ... Doug Lee -- GoldandBlack.com

John Calipari, despite Louisville’s wishes, won’t play rivalry game at neutral site - Yahoo.com

Picking our favorite college basketball stars of the past decade - CBSSports.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER PURDUE NEWS

Gold & Black @30: Year 30--2019-20 - GoldandBlack.com

Three new bars and restaurants open under high-rises on State Street, near Purdue - JCOnline.com

Nine active COVID-19 cases for Purdue athletics this week - GoldandBlack.com

Protesters host a 'Tour de Racism' - PurdueExponent.com

BLM Protest on Wheels - PurdueExponent.com

Dirty water in residence halls troubles students - PurdueExponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Curt Clawson (1959) Guard, Men's Basketball

Milton Wright (2000) Wide Receiver, Football

Cornell Jackson (1960) Assistant Coach, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}