PURDUE FOOTBALL
GoldandBlack.com projected depth chart 2.0: Offense - GoldandBlack.com
Time Warp--Sept. 26, 1919: Purdue stuns Notre Dame late, 15-14 - GoldandBlack.com
The envelope, please - GoldandBlack.com
Flint native Leo Sugar, a former Detroit Lion and college All-American, dies at age 91 - Mlive.com
College football takeaways: Oklahoma’s flop turns bad Big 12 season into a disaster - Yahoo.com
College football Week 4 top 25 scores, overreactions: LSU is in rebuild mode, Big 12 is lacking a great team - CBSSports.com
Ten Purdue players who benefited from delayed 2020 season - JCOnline.com
College football betting: LSU's upset loss to Mississippi State ruins bettor's $100K parlay - Yahoo.com
College Football Playoff takeaways: Is Oklahoma done? Is Florida for real? - ESPN.com
100 Things Purdue Fans should know & do before they die - JCOnline.com
College football remains undefeated in pandemic America - SI.com
MAC will play college football in November as last FBS domino falls - Yahoo.com
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit to work from home in Week 4 after contact with someone who had COVID-19 - Yahoo.com
Saturday Simulcast: The best true freshmen on offense - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black LIVE Sept. 25 with guests Coach Dave Shondell and BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo - WLFI.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Mooresville vs. Fishers: Zach Richards and Jaelin Alstott-VandeVanter - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Catching up with ... Doug Lee -- GoldandBlack.com
John Calipari, despite Louisville’s wishes, won’t play rivalry game at neutral site - Yahoo.com
Picking our favorite college basketball stars of the past decade - CBSSports.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER PURDUE NEWS
Gold & Black @30: Year 30--2019-20 - GoldandBlack.com
Three new bars and restaurants open under high-rises on State Street, near Purdue - JCOnline.com
Nine active COVID-19 cases for Purdue athletics this week - GoldandBlack.com
Protesters host a 'Tour de Racism' - PurdueExponent.com
BLM Protest on Wheels - PurdueExponent.com
Dirty water in residence halls troubles students - PurdueExponent.com
Here is an update on our awards process for the 2020 college football season. https://t.co/DtYoOF3ZlI pic.twitter.com/TmnFJqEout— NCFAA (@ncfaa) September 24, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Curt Clawson (1959) Guard, Men's Basketball
Milton Wright (2000) Wide Receiver, Football
Cornell Jackson (1960) Assistant Coach, Football
