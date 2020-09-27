Gold and Black Illustrated is celebrating 30 years of publishing and this is our final look at our three decades of covering Purdue sports.

I would like to end this 30-part series on a high note with a "happily ever after" ending. But that is not possible after the year that we all have endured.

It is a fair question to ask whether the 2019-20 season has even ended yet. The answer for me, is "I am not sure."

We all hope there are better days ahead. Not just for Purdue sports but for everything that is a part of our collective lives. There are always places to find optimism, and there were good things that happened in our 30th year of publishing.

But it was also a year of bizarre occurrences on and off the playing field.

It might be fair to say the single-best example of the craziness was one seemingly harmless pass play early in the Purdue-Minnesota football game in Ross-Ade. In all my years of watching sports, I have never witnessed an instance where the two best players, at least on offense, ended their respective seasons by being injured on the same play.

Yet, such was the case with Elijah Sindelar and Rondale Moore in that one instant in the loss to Minnesota. It sent Purdue's season careening into the abyss. It was a year of severe disappointment and adjustment for coach Jeff Brohm and staff, a group not used to losing. The injuries were catastrophic and played a primary role in a 4-8 record, but my guess is it didn't make it any easier for Brohm and Company to accept.

Yet, there were bright spots. Freshmen David Bell and George Karlaftis were too examples. Bell was the league's best newcomer and arguably its best receiver, and Karlaftis often flashed his unlimited potential.

