University Book Store Headlines: 9.30.2022

PURDUE FOOTBALL

QB Aidan O'Connell 'game-time decision' for Saturday at Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com

Notebook: Last Purdue outdoor win at Minnesota? Nixon was president - GoldandBlack.com

Matchup Preview: Purdue-No. 21 Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue defense challenged by lack of depth in secondary - GoldandBlack.com

The 3-2-1: Checking under the hood one month into the season - GoldandBlack.com

B1G picks: Michigan is lone road favorite. Can it cover at Iowa? - GoldandBlack.com

Northwestern unveils designs for new Ryan Field - WildcatReport.com

College Football Playoff Expansion: What We Know, What We Don’t and What’s Next - SI.com

The Performances, Miracles and Dumpster Fires That Defined September - SI.com

Does college football have an attendance problem? - Yahoo.com

Ten unbeaten college football teams that still remain mysteries - USAToday.com

Purdue football at Minnesota: Who has the edge - JCOnline.com

College Football Playoff expansion may put early rounds in competition with NFL for viewership - CBSSports.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Hoops Gallery: First official practice - GoldandBlack.com

Teams that won't return to the Big Dance - CBSSports.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

#5 Purdue Sets Sights on Illinois, Rutgers - PurdueSports.com

Joe Piane Invitational On Deck - PurdueSports.com

Boilers Draw Huskers - PurdueSports.com

Grad transfers bring experience for fifth-ranked Purdue volleyball - JCOnline.com

Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre's charity donated to University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation while he pushed for state funds - ESPN.com

Purdue students hold solidarity rally for IU unions - Exponent.com

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

SEPTEMBER 30

Jay Mackey (1944) Center, Football

Ron Rybarczyk (1948) Linebacker, Football

Kevin Motts (1957) Linebacker, Football

Bob DeBesse (1959) Assistant Coach, Football

Christan Graham (1984) Cornerback, Football

Logan Link (1988) Safety, Football

Willie Lane (1998) Defensive Line, Football

OCTOBER 1

Joe Battaglia (1958) Offensive Guard, Football

Kevin Stallings (1960) Guard, Men's Basketball

David Edgerton (1977) Quarterback, Football

Ryne Smith (1989) Guard, Basketball

OCTOBER 2

Jim Colletto (1944) Head Coach, Football

Dan Smith (1954) Running Back, Football

Dale Schwan (1957) Offensive Guard, Football

Steve Powell (dec. 2018) (1972) Offensive Tackle, Football

Greg McQuay (1976) Center, Men's Basketball

Ron Mason (1977) Wide Receiver, Football

Isaac Haas (1995) Center, Basketball

