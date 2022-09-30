University Book Store Headlines: 9.30.2022
PURDUE FOOTBALL
QB Aidan O'Connell 'game-time decision' for Saturday at Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com
Notebook: Last Purdue outdoor win at Minnesota? Nixon was president - GoldandBlack.com
Matchup Preview: Purdue-No. 21 Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue defense challenged by lack of depth in secondary - GoldandBlack.com
The 3-2-1: Checking under the hood one month into the season - GoldandBlack.com
B1G picks: Michigan is lone road favorite. Can it cover at Iowa? - GoldandBlack.com
Northwestern unveils designs for new Ryan Field - WildcatReport.com
College Football Playoff Expansion: What We Know, What We Don’t and What’s Next - SI.com
The Performances, Miracles and Dumpster Fires That Defined September - SI.com
Does college football have an attendance problem? - Yahoo.com
Ten unbeaten college football teams that still remain mysteries - USAToday.com
Purdue football at Minnesota: Who has the edge - JCOnline.com
College Football Playoff expansion may put early rounds in competition with NFL for viewership - CBSSports.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Hoops Gallery: First official practice - GoldandBlack.com
Teams that won't return to the Big Dance - CBSSports.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
#5 Purdue Sets Sights on Illinois, Rutgers - PurdueSports.com
Joe Piane Invitational On Deck - PurdueSports.com
Boilers Draw Huskers - PurdueSports.com
Grad transfers bring experience for fifth-ranked Purdue volleyball - JCOnline.com
Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre's charity donated to University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation while he pushed for state funds - ESPN.com
Purdue students hold solidarity rally for IU unions - Exponent.com
PURDUE BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
SEPTEMBER 30
Jay Mackey (1944) Center, Football
Ron Rybarczyk (1948) Linebacker, Football
Kevin Motts (1957) Linebacker, Football
Bob DeBesse (1959) Assistant Coach, Football
Christan Graham (1984) Cornerback, Football
Logan Link (1988) Safety, Football
Willie Lane (1998) Defensive Line, Football
OCTOBER 1
Joe Battaglia (1958) Offensive Guard, Football
Kevin Stallings (1960) Guard, Men's Basketball
David Edgerton (1977) Quarterback, Football
Ryne Smith (1989) Guard, Basketball
OCTOBER 2
Jim Colletto (1944) Head Coach, Football
Dan Smith (1954) Running Back, Football
Dale Schwan (1957) Offensive Guard, Football
Steve Powell (dec. 2018) (1972) Offensive Tackle, Football
Greg McQuay (1976) Center, Men's Basketball
Ron Mason (1977) Wide Receiver, Football
Isaac Haas (1995) Center, Basketball
