Will Rondale and Lorenzo play?

Purdue could use the talents of Rondale Moore. But it sounds like the talented sophomore wideout could miss a seventh game in a row with a hamstring injury suffered on September 28 vs. Minnesota. “Kinda like every week, it’s just gonna depend on where he is at,” said Jeff Brohm. “And I’m not real optimistic on that one.” At this late stage of the season, would there be any benefit to Moore even returning? Purdue has one game left after its trip to Wisconsin, playing host to Indiana in the finale on November 30. “He had a hamstring that kind of was a severe strain from the top to the bottom,” said Brohm. “I know he has worked very hard and diligently to get back on the field. It’s just a long process. I know he is doing everything he can to get on the field. He just has to take it week by week.” The outlook for defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal also looks bleak. The senior hasn’t played a snap in 2019 after undergoing offseason knee surgery. Neal was hurt at Indiana in the 2018 regular-season finale.

“I think he's like Rondale,” said Brohm. “He’s doing everything he can to get back on the field. ... We will still see where it is at. I can’t say right now that he’ll be able to play yet.” Neal did see some practice time this week. “As you know, he hasn't played in a while and we’d have to monitor (his snap count) if he does play,” said Brohm. “He was out here this week and practiced on Tuesday and he actually did some work on Sunday.” Junior linebacker Cornel Jones will be out, according to Brohm.

Jonathan the Great

Wisconsin has a great running back in Jonathan Taylor, a junior who probably is playing his final game in Camp Randall Stadium as he figures to turn pro after the season. Will he be the top back Purdue faces in 2019? "I think he is," said Brohm. "He’s big, he’s strong, he’s physical. He’s in the perfect offense for his body type. He runs down hill. They’ve got linemen, tight ends and fullbacks to block for him. He’s had a tremendous year. He’s durable. I don’t think he’s missed many games ever that I know of. He’ll be a load." Taylor is No. 2 in the nation in rushing, averaging 146.3 yards per game. He has carried 233 times for 1,463 yards (6.3 ypc) and 17 TDs. And Taylor has rushed for over 200 yards in a game three times this season, including each of the last two vs. Iowa and at Nebraska—both wins for the Badgers. And Taylor has had his way with Purdue. Last season, he ran 33 times for 321 yards (9.7 ypc) and three TDs in a 47-44 triple OT win in Ross-Ade Stadium. In 2017, Taylor rushed 30 times for 219 yards (7.3 ypc) with a TD in a 17-9 victory in Madison. Add it up, and Taylor has rushed 63 times for 540 yards and four TDs vs. Purdue. That averages to 32 carries for 270 yards (8.4 ypc) and two TDs in two games vs. the Boilermakers.

Aidan is A-OK

Count Jeff Brohm among those who continue to be impressed with quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who is hitting 68.1 percent of his passes for 404 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The sophomore walk-on will make his second start ever on Saturday. He took over when Jack Plummer suffered a season-ending right ankle injury vs. Nebraska on November 2. O’Connell led a game-winning drive vs. the Cornhuskers and followed that up with another one the last time out at Northwestern. “His strength is he has poise, composure,” said Brohm. “I don’t worry about that part. He has to continue to try to take care of the football, make good decisions. I think he’s an accurate passer. We have to get open for him, we have to protect for him.

"I think he’s a quarterback I think the other players have to play well around him. He’s not gonna create and make a ton of plays on his own. So, if you have the right call, your players have to execute. But as far as the work he’s done, I couldn’t be prouder of all the work he has put in the last couple of years.”

