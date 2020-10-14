 GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Dave Schellhase
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-14 08:53:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Dave Schellhase

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.
Dave Schellhase led the nation in scoring in 1966, one of just two Boilermaker players to do so.
To listen: Click here.

Dave Schellhase turns 76 today (Oct. 14, 2020). We celebrate Dave's birthday with a conversation about what the former All-American and first round NBA draft pick is up to.

Schellhase has enjoyed an interesting life in and out of basketball. He's talks about surviving a plane crash, what it was like to lead the nation in scoring and much more.



Other Birthday Zoom interviews: Other Birthday Zoom interviews: Frank Kendrick (9/11/2020) | Akin Ayodele (9/17/2020) | Brandon McKnight (9/25/2020) | Ryne Smith (10/1/2020) | Kenneth Lowe (10/6/2020)

