GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Dave Schellhase

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Dave Schellhase
Dave Schellhase turns 76 today (Oct. 14, 2020). We celebrate Dave's birthday with a conversation about what the former All-American and first round NBA draft pick is up to.
Schellhase has enjoyed an interesting life in and out of basketball. He's talks about surviving a plane crash, what it was like to lead the nation in scoring and much more.
