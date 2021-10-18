Big Ten power poll: Down goes Iowa! Down goes Iowa! So, who's No. 1?

Week Eight is upon us. Let's take the Big Ten's temperature.

1. Ohio State (5-1): Until told otherwise, the B1G title goes through Columbus. Capice?



This week: at Indiana

Up next: Penn State

2. Penn State (5-1): No need to fake injuries this week. Illinois is coming to town.

This week: Illinois

Up next: at Ohio State

3. Michigan (6-0): With each successive win, I'm closer and closer to hitting "add to cart" to an Amazon order of khakis and horned-rim glasses.



This week: Northwestern

Up next: at Michigan State

4. Michigan State (7-0): Mel Tucker? To LSU? C'mon. Let's let Sparty enjoy this for five minutes.

This week: OFF

Up next: Michigan (Oct. 30)

5. Iowa (6-1): Guess the clock struck midnight in Iowa City. I needed a pumpkin, anyway. Good timing.



This week: OFF

Up next: at Wisconsin (Oct. 30)

6. Minnesota (4-2): The Gophers have become what Nebraska aspires to be. Think about it.

This week: Maryland

Up next: at Northwestern

7. Purdue (4-2): Some coaches feel if you have two QBs, you have none. What about three QBs?

This week: Wisconsin

Up next: at Nebraska

8. Wisconsin (3-3): Roadrunner, meet Coyote: Badgers have won 14 in a row vs. the Boilermakers.

This week: at Purdue

Up next: Iowa

9. Nebraska (3-5): This is your annual salary reminder: Scott Frost will be paid $5 million this season. Carry on.



This week: OFF

Up next: Purdue (Oct. 30)

10. Maryland (4-2): Is there a team that year-in, year-out, is a big tease in the Big Ten than the Terps? Nope.

This week: at Minnesota

Up next: Indiana

11. Rutgers (3-4): Greg Schiano strikes me as the type of coach who works longer as losses mount. That means he has hit the sleep-at-the-office phase of the season.

This week: OFF

Up next: at Illinois (Oct. 30)

12. Northwestern (3-3): This just in: The Wildcats have a pulse. Put down the shovel.



This week: at Michigan

Up next: Minnesota

13. Indiana (2-4): Let's title this 2021 IU season "Reality Bites."

This week: Ohio State

Up next: at Maryland

14. Illinois (2-5): Like Charlie Brown, if the Illini went trick-or-treating, they'd get a rock.

This week: at Penn State

Up next: Rutgers