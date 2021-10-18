Big Ten power poll: Down goes Iowa! Down goes Iowa! So, who's No. 1?
Week Eight is upon us. Let's take the Big Ten's temperature.
1. Ohio State (5-1): Until told otherwise, the B1G title goes through Columbus. Capice?
This week: at Indiana
Up next: Penn State
2. Penn State (5-1): No need to fake injuries this week. Illinois is coming to town.
This week: Illinois
Up next: at Ohio State
3. Michigan (6-0): With each successive win, I'm closer and closer to hitting "add to cart" to an Amazon order of khakis and horned-rim glasses.
This week: Northwestern
Up next: at Michigan State
4. Michigan State (7-0): Mel Tucker? To LSU? C'mon. Let's let Sparty enjoy this for five minutes.
This week: OFF
Up next: Michigan (Oct. 30)
5. Iowa (6-1): Guess the clock struck midnight in Iowa City. I needed a pumpkin, anyway. Good timing.
This week: OFF
Up next: at Wisconsin (Oct. 30)
6. Minnesota (4-2): The Gophers have become what Nebraska aspires to be. Think about it.
This week: Maryland
Up next: at Northwestern
7. Purdue (4-2): Some coaches feel if you have two QBs, you have none. What about three QBs?
This week: Wisconsin
Up next: at Nebraska
8. Wisconsin (3-3): Roadrunner, meet Coyote: Badgers have won 14 in a row vs. the Boilermakers.
This week: at Purdue
Up next: Iowa
9. Nebraska (3-5): This is your annual salary reminder: Scott Frost will be paid $5 million this season. Carry on.
This week: OFF
Up next: Purdue (Oct. 30)
10. Maryland (4-2): Is there a team that year-in, year-out, is a big tease in the Big Ten than the Terps? Nope.
This week: at Minnesota
Up next: Indiana
11. Rutgers (3-4): Greg Schiano strikes me as the type of coach who works longer as losses mount. That means he has hit the sleep-at-the-office phase of the season.
This week: OFF
Up next: at Illinois (Oct. 30)
12. Northwestern (3-3): This just in: The Wildcats have a pulse. Put down the shovel.
This week: at Michigan
Up next: Minnesota
13. Indiana (2-4): Let's title this 2021 IU season "Reality Bites."
This week: Ohio State
Up next: at Maryland
14. Illinois (2-5): Like Charlie Brown, if the Illini went trick-or-treating, they'd get a rock.
This week: at Penn State
Up next: Rutgers
