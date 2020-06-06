Gold and Black Illustrated is celebrating 30 years of publishing. Over the next few weeks, we will look at each publishing year, recalling the moments that took place in that particular year.

I didn't think it was a good idea at first.

And it has taken 15 years, and maybe a little more maturity, for me to fully embrace it.

At the time, I wasn't a big fan Gene Keady's "victory lap" season of 2004-05. The program was on a decline, and I thought if it was time for Purdue to move on past Keady, then why prolong it?

And it was a painful season on the court. Purdue finished with its worst single-season record (7-21) in a half century, far from a becoming look to the legacy that Keady had built. Yes, recruiting made difficult by uncertainty of how long Keady was going to be at the helm at Purdue had wreaked havoc on the program. By the time the season came along, Purdue barely resembled Keady's teams of the past.

Athletic director Morgan Burke not only did the right thing by allowing Keady to stay another year, but it went a long way towards cementing his legacy.

After all, Keady has become the elder statesman of Purdue basketball. He is revered nationally, and it is cleaner to recognize he went out after a quarter century.

Burke and those around him understood, though it wasn't overly popular at the time, that it might pay dividends years later if the fan base had a chance to say a proper goodbye to the legendary coach who had won six Big Ten titles and stood up to and defeated IU's Bob Knight. Yes, Burke could have moved on after the Boilermakers were ousted in the NIT a year earlier when the season crashed and burned and ultimately ended with a loss at Notre Dame. But he used restraint, patience and even a little deference.



Initially, I don't think Keady was wild about having to be part of a succession plan, and not being allowed to coach until he was 80--which I am convinced he would have done. But Burke gave Keady a chance at a dignified exit, and also worked to bring in a young coach in Matt Painter that would keep the essence, if not the brand, of Keady-ball intact.

For me, it now makes sense. Maybe it is because I am 15 years older and I know that soon that day will come for me (not too soon, I hope.)

Purdue's basketball tradition under Keady and now Painter is buoyed with the reputation and practice of doing right by others and doing it the right way. Keady wasn't perfect in that vein during his 25 years, but that was usually his intent. And for Painter, he has carried on that tradition, in addition to winning at a rate comparable to Keady.