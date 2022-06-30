GoldandBlack.com Entrance Interview: OL Vince Carpenter

Vince Carpenter hopes to be a key piece to future Purdue offensive lines.

A Rivals.com 3-star prospect, Carpenter is one of four offensive line signees in the Class of 2022, joining Malachi Preciado, Andre Oben and Cross Watson. Jimmy Liston also is slated to come on board this fall.

The 6-5, 288-pound product of Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic High is the second Boilermaker offensive line prospect in the Class of 2022 from the Garden State, joining Oben.

Like Oben, Carpenter projects as a tackle for Purdue. And, like Oben, Carpenter is athletic. He officially visited Tulane and Connecticut in addition to Purdue. Virginia, Kentucky, Houston, Buffalo and Nevada, among others, showed interest.

Learn more about Carpenter in this Entrance Interview.

