MORE: Tight ends | Running backs | Offensive line | Receivers | Quarterbacks | Defensive line | Linebackers



EXIT INTERVIEW: Navon Mosley

This is a mixed bag that needs to improve, but there is potential. The young talent on hand is intriguing and may get a chance to play a bigger role.

Greg Brown is regarded as one of the top cornerback coaches in the nation, a veteran who has worked at myriad schools. Heck, he even coached in the USFL. He arrived from Auburn for the 2019 season. Brown can teach. And he’ll be put to the test trying to get some of the promising young corners up to speed.