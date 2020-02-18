News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-18 09:33:16 -0600') }} football Edit

Looking ahead: Purdue special teams

Purdue will have one of the best kickers in the Big Ten in senior J.D. Dellinger.
Purdue will have one of the best kickers in the Big Ten in senior J.D. Dellinger. (Krockover Photography)
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

MORE: Tight ends | Running backs | Offensive line | Receivers | Quarterbacks | Defensive line | Linebackers | Secondary

Another year, another special teams coach. That has been the pattern for Purdue under Jeff Brohm.

Tony Levine ran special teams in Brohm’s first year, but he left for private business. Mark Tommerdahl took over in 2018 before leaving for Texas Tech. Kevin Wolthausen ran special teams last season before parting ways with Purdue. In the offseason, Marty Biagi was hired from North Texas as special teams coach. He is a coach on the rise with a big future.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}