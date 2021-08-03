Play or redshirt: Forecasting the freshman defensive backs

With a new set of coaches comes a new aggressive style that will see the defensive backs play a more in-your-face style that will feature plenty of press coverage. The hope is the attacking style will generate turnovers and help the front seven pressure quarterbacks.

James Adams was hired from Navy to coach corners, with Ron English working with the entire secondary.

Depth took a hit when Florida transfer C.J. McWilliams saw his career end due to an eye injury suffered before he got to Purdue. He was gonna help at safety and nickel as a versatile piece of the secondary. And cornerback Geovonte’ Howard transferred after just one largely ineffective season following his arrival from a JC. D.J. Johnson arrived from Iowa prior to last year, but he didn't pan out and left the team.