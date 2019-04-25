News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-25 07:40:00 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 4.25.19

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.
Pba4swbvhobkvn94adoe
Grady Eifert turns 23 today and will serve on Coach Matt Painter's staff. (USA Today Sports)

Recruiting

Purdue gets on the board in 2020 BB class with Jordan Ivey - GoldandBlack.com | South Bend Tribune | Journal & Courier ($) | WNDU TV

Purdue showed how bad it wanted Ivey and it got him - GoldandBlack.com

Analysis: Jordan Ivey commitment - GoldandBlack.com ($) |

Video: Indiana big man being watched by Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Jaden Ivey talks

Basketball

Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com

Football

Post-Spring depth chart - special teams - GoldandBlack.com

NFL Scout breaks down Purdue's draft prospects - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue draft streak may come to an end - Journal & Courier ($)

Olympic/Other

Baseball Notes: Starters return from injury gives Purdue boost - GoldandBlack.com

Book talks about Purdue's history - Journal & Courier ($)

Tennis' Ambrosio leaves her mark on program - Journal & Courier ($)

Women's Golf advances to Norman regional - Purduesports.com

Track heads to Drake Relays - Purduesports.com

Women's tennis heads to Big Tens - Purduesports.com

Men's tennis faces Northwestern in Big Tens - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born April 25

T.J. Jallow (1996) Football, Safety

Tim Boykin (1956) Football, Running Back

Chuck Oliver (1959) Football, Quarterback

Chris Sedoris (1973) Football, Center

Brandon Kaser (1976) Football, Punter

Niko Koutouvides (1981) Football, Linebacker

Jeff Benjamin (1985) Football, Defensive end

Lakisha (Kiki) Freeman (1986) Women's Basketball,

Grady Eifert (1996) Men's Basketball, Forward

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}