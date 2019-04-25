University Book Store Headlines: 4.25.19
welcome to the family brother!! Congrats 🚂 https://t.co/ucEvYOcNMq— Isaiah Thompson (@Ithompson11) April 24, 2019
Recruiting
Purdue gets on the board in 2020 BB class with Jordan Ivey - GoldandBlack.com | South Bend Tribune | Journal & Courier ($) | WNDU TV
Purdue showed how bad it wanted Ivey and it got him - GoldandBlack.com
Analysis: Jordan Ivey commitment - GoldandBlack.com ($) |
Video: Indiana big man being watched by Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Jaden Ivey talks
Basketball
Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com
Football
Post-Spring depth chart - special teams - GoldandBlack.com
NFL Scout breaks down Purdue's draft prospects - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue draft streak may come to an end - Journal & Courier ($)
An unbelievable 41,420 of you helped raise an incredible $41.6 million to grant opportunity on #PurdueDayofGiving. This calls for a celebration! Let’s dance!https://t.co/GG9o9kpJRj— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) April 25, 2019
Olympic/Other
Baseball Notes: Starters return from injury gives Purdue boost - GoldandBlack.com
Book talks about Purdue's history - Journal & Courier ($)
Tennis' Ambrosio leaves her mark on program - Journal & Courier ($)
Women's Golf advances to Norman regional - Purduesports.com
Track heads to Drake Relays - Purduesports.com
Women's tennis heads to Big Tens - Purduesports.com
Men's tennis faces Northwestern in Big Tens - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born April 25
T.J. Jallow (1996) Football, Safety
Tim Boykin (1956) Football, Running Back
Chuck Oliver (1959) Football, Quarterback
Chris Sedoris (1973) Football, Center
Brandon Kaser (1976) Football, Punter
Niko Koutouvides (1981) Football, Linebacker
Jeff Benjamin (1985) Football, Defensive end
Lakisha (Kiki) Freeman (1986) Women's Basketball,
Grady Eifert (1996) Men's Basketball, Forward
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.