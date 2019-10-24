Injury update

Purdue still will be missing some key players on Saturday. But, it could get some key personnel back, too. Jeff Brohm offered updates on Thursday. DT Anthony Watt: “Anthony Watts should be ready to go, yes.” LB Cornel Jones: “Cornel will be a game-time decision. He hasn’t practiced a whole lot. We’ll see how he feels on Saturday." WR Jared Sparks: "No. He’ll be out.” DB Jalen Graham: “Game-time decision. He hasn’t practiced much." DE/LB Semisi Fakasiieiki: “He will play. But he has not practiced much.” WR Rondale Moore: “No. Rondale probably will not go.” Speaking of Moore, Brohm was asked to provide some clarity on his injury, which has kept him out the last three games. Did he tear or strain his left hamstring vs. Minnesota back on Sept. 28? “When you ask trainers, every strain is a tear to them,” said Brohm. “Like I said before, it was a hamstring that kind of went from up high to down low. I know he's doing everything he can to get back on the field in rehab, but it's just taken a while.”

The fifth-year senior RBs

Fifth-year senior running back Richie Worship played last week at Iowa after battling back from a knee injury that had kept him out almost two years. He even had a carry for three yards and played 10 snaps. But now, he is back on the shelf. “He’ll be out,” said Jeff Brohm, who said Worship dealt with swelling and pain after the Iowa game. But fellow fifth-year senior back Tario Fuller figures to play. He had missed all season with a broken jaw before debuting vs. Maryland (11 snaps) almost two weeks ago. But, he didn’t play at Iowa. “Richie has worked his tail off for two years,” said Brohm. “His knee is what it is. But I applaud him for the effort he gave. I am sure he’ll try to get back out there. Tario, we are still trying to get back … he’ll play, but you’d like to get him back to playing weight. He's probably minus 15 (pounds) to what he was before. But you’ll see him in there. “With Richie, I don't think he'll ever get it back to the way it was. It’s a matter of comfort level for him, how he feels. He’s a tremendous leader for us, worked his tail off for two years. It’s taken this long to get him to this point. I think he can function doing normal activities, it's just hard cutting and football activity tends to make things swell up. I don't know any more details than that, but I know he has had some issues with (his knee).”

Brandon Peters a Boilermaker?

Illinois is led by quarterback Brandon Peters, a grad transfer from Michigan who has had his ups and down in 2019. The Avon, Ind., whose sister played volleyball at Purdue, talked to the Boilermaker brass about transferring to West Lafayette after last season before opting for Illinois, where he is a junior. Peters has completed 56.1 percent of his passes (83-of-148) for 971 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2019.

“We had the conversation,” said Jeff Brohm. “He’s a great young man, a talented kid. What we did say is we were honest with him. When you are a graduate transfer, you want to go somewhere and play, you wanna know you’re the guy. “With out current situation, I couldn’t tell him he would be our guy. We had Elijah Sindelar coming back. We couldn’t tell him that. For him, it wasn’t the best scenario to come here. I think he’s a very good football player and I think he’s dong a very good job for them. He’ll continue to play well for them the rest of the year, I think.”

Turnover machine