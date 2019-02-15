MORE LOOKING AHEADS: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Offensive line | Tight ends | Receivers | Linebackers | Cornerbacks

The secondary teems with potential. In fact, it could be one of the better parts of Jeff Brohm’s third Purdue team. While the cornerback spot is dominated by youth, the safety position is bolstered by veteran talent.



WHAT WE KNOW

Purdue loses a key leader and bellwether in strong safety Jacob Thieneman. He was a captain who quarterbacked the defense. His replacement figures to be younger brother Brennan. The 6-1, 200-pound junior has a lot of the same qualities as Jacob. And he got an audition late last season when Jacob was out after battling a staph infection, starting the final three regular-season games and finishing with 33 tackles. But Thieneman suffered fractures of his fibula and tibia in the bowl game and needed surgery immediately. His availability this spring is murky.



Junior Simeon Smiley is back, able to play strong and free safety. The 6-0, 205-pound Smiley made one start last season and finished with 23 tackles. He was second on the team in passes broken up (seven) and passes defended (eight) in 2018. Smiley had a scary moment last year in the opener vs. Northwestern when he was carted off the field following a collision. If needed, Smiley could play some cornerback.



Navon Mosley is returning after making 13 starts at free safety in 2018. The senior finished second on the squad with 93 tackles.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

Purdue has some intriguing young talent at safety. All eyes will be on redshirt freshmen Elijah Ball and Cory Trice. Each got his feet wet last year but still preserved their redshirt, as Ball played in two games and Trice three.The 6-1, 200-pound Ball is a good athlete, while the 6-3, 195-pound Trice has freakish dimensions for a safety. Another redshirt freshman to watch: 6-0, 195-pound Kadin Smith, who also could help at cornerback if needed.



Keep an eye on true freshman Jalen Graham, who has enrolled early with an eye on playing … now. The 6-2, 204-pound Detroit native passes the eyeball test. Fellow Detroit product Marvin Grant will arrive this summer looking to make his mark at safety. The Graham-Grant tandem could be Purdue's safety duo of the future--or, maybe its present. Stay tuned.



NAMES TO KNOW THIS SPRING

1. Navon Mosley, senior

2. Simeon Smiley, junior

3. Brennan Thieneman, junior*

4. Cory Trice, redshirt freshman

5. Elijah Ball, redshirt freshman

6. Kadin Smith, redshirt freshman

7. Jalen Graham, freshman

*Recovering from a broken leg