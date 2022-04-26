Purdue DBs in NFL draft

Here is a look at the Purdue defensive backs selected in the NFL draft since 1970.

But it was football that made Woodson an all-time great and perhaps the best Boilermaker ever. He was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and an All-American as a senior in 1986, when he capped his career by playing defense and offense in an epic performance vs. Indiana. Purdue never again may see a player the likes of Woodson, who began his Boiler career as a safety before moving to cornerback.

One of the most dynamic athletes in Purdue history, Woodson was a two-sport star who also excelled in track as a hurdler. In fact, he was an Olympic prospect at one time. Woodson used that speed to also be a deadly return man.

Best: Rod Woodson. He not only is the best DB, he's arguably the best player Purdue ever has produced. Woodson started the moment he arrived at Purdue in 1983 from Fort Wayne, Ind., as a Parade All-American. Woodson picked off 71 passes in the NFL and set a record by running back 12 for TDs.

Most underrated: Ricardo Allen. The recently retired Allen played from 2014-21 for the Falcons and Bengals. A safety, he finished his career with 355 tackles and 11 picks.



Top 2022 NFL prospect: CB Dedrick Mackey



Five best Purdue NFL DBs since 1970:

1. Rod Woodson. His list of accomplishments is long. Woodson was named to the NFL's 75th anniversary team while still playing in 1994. He was NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1993, a six-time All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler. Woodson also was on the NFL's 100th anniversary team, and he won a Super Bowl with Baltimore in the 2000 season during a career that ran from 1987-96 with the Steelers, 49ers, Ravens and Raiders. The 2000 Raven defense is considered one of the greatest in NFL history.



2. Cris Dishman. The rangy cornerback was a better pro than college player, playing from 1988-2000 with the Oilers, Redskins, Chiefs and Vikings. The speedy Dishman--part of the same recruiting class (1983) as Rod Woodson--made 43 INTs, was All-Pro in 1991 and a Pro Bowler in 1991 and 1997.

3. Tim Foley. Part of the famed "No Name" defense that helped Miami win back-to-back Super Bowls in 1972 and 1973. The '72 squad went 17-0, the lone perfect team in NFL history. A corner/safety, Foley toiled his entire career with the Dolphins (1970-80), playing in the Pro Bowl in 1979. Foley also helped Purdue reach the Rose Bowl in the 1966 season.

4. Bernard Pollard. The rugged Fort Wayne, Ind., native played from 2006-14 for the Chiefs Texans, Ravens and Titans. A safety, Pollard won a Super Bowl (47) and finished his career with 711 tackles and 12 interceptions. One of the hardest hitters in Boilermaker annals.



5. Steve Jackson. A four-year starter at Purdue (1987-90), Jackson became a regular in the NFL from 1991-99 with the Oilers/Titans. A corner, he had 13 interceptions and nine sacks.