The envelope, please: Week 15 awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: No. 15 USC 43, UCLA 38
Never play this again: Arizona State 70, Arizona 7
What? No. 9 Georgia 49, No. 25 Missouri 14
Huh? Utah 38, No. 21 Colorado 21
Are you kidding me? No. 17 North Carolina 62, No. 10 Miami 26
Oh. My. God: LSU 37, No. 6 Florida 34
Told you so: No. 14 Northwestern 28, Illinois 10
COACHES
Wish I was him: Brent Brennan, San Jose State
Glad I'm not him: Sam Pittman, Arkansas
Lucky guy: Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina
Poor guy: Scott Frost, Nebraska
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Lance Leipold, Buffalo
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Dan Mullen, Florida
Desperately seeking … anything: Marcus Arroyo, UNLV
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Oklahoma State
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Florida
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Arkansas
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Utah
Dang, they're good: Iowa
Dang, they're bad: Arizona
Did the season start? Baylor
Can the season end? Mississippi State
Can the season never end? Northwestern
NEXT WEEK
Ticket to die for: Clemson vs. Notre Dame, ACC title game
Upset alert: Florida over Alabama, SEC title game
Must win: Ohio State over Northwestern, Big Ten title game
Great game no one is talking about: Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina, Sun Belt title game
Intriguing coaching matchup: Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley vs. Iowa State's Matt Campbell
Rake your leaves instead of watching: Florida State at Wake Forest
Who's bringing the body bags? Vanderbilt at Georgia
