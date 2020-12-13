Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: No. 15 USC 43, UCLA 38

Never play this again: Arizona State 70, Arizona 7

What? No. 9 Georgia 49, No. 25 Missouri 14 Huh? Utah 38, No. 21 Colorado 21 Are you kidding me? No. 17 North Carolina 62, No. 10 Miami 26 Oh. My. God: LSU 37, No. 6 Florida 34

Told you so: No. 14 Northwestern 28, Illinois 10

COACHES

Wish I was him: Brent Brennan, San Jose State

Glad I'm not him: Sam Pittman, Arkansas

Lucky guy: Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina

Poor guy: Scott Frost, Nebraska Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Lance Leipold, Buffalo Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Dan Mullen, Florida

Desperately seeking … anything: Marcus Arroyo, UNLV



TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Oklahoma State

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Florida Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Arkansas Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Utah Dang, they're good: Iowa

Dang, they're bad: Arizona

Did the season start? Baylor

Can the season end? Mississippi State

Can the season never end? Northwestern



NEXT WEEK