University Book Store Headlines: 06.21.2019

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

BASKETBALL

Carsen Edwards headed to Boston - GoldandBlack.com

Where would Edwards be without friendships forged back in Texas? - TheAthletic.com

Trevion Williams makes USA Basketball 19U Team - GoldandBlack.com


FOOTBALL

Highly recruited Texas WR Collin Sullivan commits to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Rivals analyst breaks down Collin Sullivan - Rivals.com

QB commit Michael Alaimo checks all the boxes, according to his coach - GoldandBlack.com

Bobinski talks playing in Indy, scoreboards, stadium plans and more - GoldandBlack.com

Top 10 stories of 2018-19. Story No. 7: Rondale Moore's sensational debut - GoldandBlack.com

Brycen Hopkins feature - TheDraftNetwork.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Baseball: Smith makes pro debut in Royals system - PurdueSports.com

Volleyball: Shondell adds Ebbecke to staff - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS

JUNE 21

Neil Bemenderfer (1956) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball

Jeff Speedy (1960) Wide Receiver, Football

David Frye (1961) Defensive End, Football

Stuart Schweigert (1981) Free Safety, Football

Fahkara Malone (1987) Guard, Women's Basketball

Brandon Taylor (1991) Defensive Tackle, Football

Cedric Dale (1995) Cornerback, Football

JUNE 22

Pinky Newell (dec.) (1920) Trainer , Football

Robin McCarter (1954) Forward, Men's Basketball

Todd Tyrie (1966) Center, Football

Trent Decatur (1970) Linebacker, Football

JUNE 23

Dave Butz (1950) Defensive Tackle, Football

John Lefeber (1956) Offensive Guard, Football

Dave Jaumotte (1962) Offensive Guard, Football

Ian Stanback (1971) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball

Matt Light (1978) Offensive Tackle, Football

Malcolm Harris (1989) Running Back, Football

Peyton Truitt (1996) Offensive Line, Football

{{ article.author_name }}