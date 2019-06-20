University Book Store Headlines: 06.21.2019
PG Carsen Edwards (@Cboogie_3),from @AHS_Eagle_BBall & @BoilerBall, taken by @sixers in 2nd round,33rd overall: "It feels good.I feel like it hasn't hit me yet" (On being part of proposed trade to @celtics) "I feel good.I enjoyed my workout there-I feel like it'll be a good spot" pic.twitter.com/g1NkcM0Fv1— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) June 21, 2019
BASKETBALL
Carsen Edwards headed to Boston - GoldandBlack.com
Where would Edwards be without friendships forged back in Texas? - TheAthletic.com
Trevion Williams makes USA Basketball 19U Team - GoldandBlack.com
With the 33rd pick of the NBA Draft, the @sixers select @Cboogie_3! #NBADraft 2019 presented by State Farm pic.twitter.com/AHKvDY8y7G— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 21, 2019
FOOTBALL
Highly recruited Texas WR Collin Sullivan commits to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Rivals analyst breaks down Collin Sullivan - Rivals.com
QB commit Michael Alaimo checks all the boxes, according to his coach - GoldandBlack.com
Bobinski talks playing in Indy, scoreboards, stadium plans and more - GoldandBlack.com
Top 10 stories of 2018-19. Story No. 7: Rondale Moore's sensational debut - GoldandBlack.com
Brycen Hopkins feature - TheDraftNetwork.com
With the #NBADraft tonight and football right around the corner, @JeffBrohm and @CoachPainter talk shop in Head to Head: Part 3.#BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/7OmyFlprWd— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) June 20, 2019
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Baseball: Smith makes pro debut in Royals system - PurdueSports.com
Volleyball: Shondell adds Ebbecke to staff - PurdueSports.com
Settle in, @celtics fans, because this highlight is long. 😏— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) June 21, 2019
It's full of what's to come from Carsen Edwards in Boston: pic.twitter.com/1hk8geJOGS
BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS
JUNE 21
Neil Bemenderfer (1956) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball
Jeff Speedy (1960) Wide Receiver, Football
David Frye (1961) Defensive End, Football
Stuart Schweigert (1981) Free Safety, Football
Fahkara Malone (1987) Guard, Women's Basketball
Brandon Taylor (1991) Defensive Tackle, Football
Cedric Dale (1995) Cornerback, Football
JUNE 22
Pinky Newell (dec.) (1920) Trainer , Football
Robin McCarter (1954) Forward, Men's Basketball
Todd Tyrie (1966) Center, Football
Trent Decatur (1970) Linebacker, Football
JUNE 23
Dave Butz (1950) Defensive Tackle, Football
John Lefeber (1956) Offensive Guard, Football
Dave Jaumotte (1962) Offensive Guard, Football
Ian Stanback (1971) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball
Matt Light (1978) Offensive Tackle, Football
Malcolm Harris (1989) Running Back, Football
Peyton Truitt (1996) Offensive Line, Football
